Burrell tops rival Valley for 6th straight victory

Before his final walk to the mound, Burrell starter Luke Virag asked for his pitch count.

Eighty-four.

That left the sophomore with 16 pitches for the final three outs, but the efficient right-hander used only a dozen to finish off a three-hit shutout Thursday and defeat host Valley, 5-0.

Virag also reached base four times and drove in three runs as Burrell extended its winning streak to six games.

“If I would have got to 100 pitches, I would have let the other guys do their job,” Virag said of the reliever who was warming up.

But lately, the PIAA's new 100-pitch limit hasn't caused much worry for Burrell's starting rotation. The complete game was Virag's second in a row and the team's third in four games, Burrell coach Mark Spohn said.

“We try to be efficient, throw to contact and make them hit the ball,” Spohn said. “Most hitters will get themselves out if you don't fall behind.”

Burrell (9-5, 7-2) already had clinched a spot in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, but this section-finale loss impacted Valley's postseason chances. A win would have secured a playoff berth. Instead, Valley (7-9, 3-7) now needs East Allegheny (2-7 in section) to defeat South Allegheny (2-7) on Friday. Valley holds a tiebreaker over EA but not SA.

“It's been a difficult season in many, many ways,” first-year Valley coach Jim Basilone said. “But I thought we did pretty well with what we had. It's a new coach with a new program. Kids are still learning. Once we get solidified, we're going to be OK.”

The loss was Valley's fifth in the past six games. The Vikings scored one run or fewer in all five losses.

“We've tried to do some patchwork and piece the puzzle together the best we could with what we had,” said Basilone, whose team was limited by injuries. “It's hard to battle teams when you're basically not at full strength.”

Burrell defeated Valley, 2-1 in eight innings, when the teams met April 21. But this time, Valley trailed early and couldn't spark its offense.

Virag scattered three singles and four walks, and didn't allow a Valley runner to reach third. He struck out just five, but retired 12 of Valley's last 13 batters with error-free defense behind him.

“He was spotting his fastball,” Spohn said. “He didn't throw many curveballs for strikes, that's why he didn't have a significant number of strikeouts. He hung in there, threw some strikes, let them hit the ball and we caught it.”

Virag allowed a leadoff single in the seventh before retiring the next three in order with a strikeout and two flyballs.

“The new rule is good,” Virag said. “Everybody just has to pitch strikes and let their defense do the job.”

Virag bats third and contributed to Burrell's first four runs. He was hit by a pitch in the first inning and his courtesy runner, Brandon Artman, later scored on Tanner Spohn's single.

Virag added an RBI single in the third that scored Nik Kaminski. In the fifth, Burrell's lead reached 4-0 when Virag's two-run single to center scored Marshall McKallip and Max Garda.

Artman singled and scored in the sixth.

Burrell collected just five singles off Valley starter Shawn Demharter but converted them into five runs with two sacrifice bunts and timely hits. Demharter struck out seven but also walked six in five innings.

“That's what it takes to be a good team,” Spohn said. “You have to capitalize.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.