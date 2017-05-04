Knoch edges Deer Lakes to move into 1st place in Section 1-4A

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Knoch and Deer Lakes baseball teams came into Thursday's Section 1-4A clash each owners of five-game winning streaks in league play, and both surrendered only five total runs during those successful runs.

With the way the Knights and Lancers have been playing and the first meeting a 5-4, 13-inning marathon, both head coaches — Knoch's Sean O'Donnell and Deer Lakes' Josh Tysk — expected another close and competitive game.

That's what the teams delivered.

A bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning was all Knoch needed to score a 2-1 victory and leapfrog Deer Lakes into first place.

The Lancers left at least one runner in scoring position — two in the second — in four of the seven innings.

“We just needed one more two-out hit when we got something going into those innings,” Tysk said. “We just never were able to finish it off. The last time we played them, we were one hit shy. The guys are pretty frustrated, but we have two more chances in section, and Knoch has a big game left. I know the guys have a lot of fight left.”

The Knights improved to 11-2 in section with a Monday home game against Freeport remaining.

“This win (Thursday) doesn't mean anything if we go and lose Monday,” O'Donnell said. “We told them to enjoy this one, but they have to refocus.”

Deer Lakes slipped to 10-2 in section — both losses are to Knoch — with section road games next week at Freeport and Highlands.

Thursday's game originally was scheduled for Friday, but the teams, upon examining the weather forecast, agreed to move up the contest. The Knights and Lancers both were coming off section wins Wednesday, and it was Knoch's third game in as many days.

“We were pretty excited for this game and were going to be ready whether the game was today, tomorrow or next week,” O'Donnell said.

Deer Lakes struck first against Knoch starter Brandon Kowalski as Connor Chirdon singled home courtesy runner Brandon Hudecek — running for catcher Jake Spirnock who had walked — with two outs in the bottom of the second.

Knoch loaded the bases in the fifth with no outs against Lancers starter Greg Geis. The Knights used a single and two successful bunts to put themselves in position. Dominick Bucko followed with the bases-loaded walk that chased Geis in favor of reliever Jake McCaskey.

Mike McCarty greeted McCaskey by lifting a fly ball to center that brought home what turned out to be the game winner.

Bucko relieved Kowalski with two outs in the fifth. Deer Lakes was threatening after two-out singles from Jake Kelly and Zach Lubick, but Bucko induced a grounder off the bat of McCaskey to end the frame.

Bucko shook off a Lancers leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth and retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.