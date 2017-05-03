Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 2 West Allegheny edges rival Montour

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The West Allegheny baseball team has just one blemish on its resume this season.

The Indians made sure to keep it that way Wednesday with a 3-2 victory over Section 2-5A rival Montour at Donaldson Field in North Fayette.

Trey Zeroski had two hits, and Michael Crawford scattered eight hits and had eight strikeouts for No. 2 West Allegheny (14-1, 9-1).

The Indians have won five straight since losing to No. 3 Moon on April 19. The rematch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Moon (11-4, 8-1).

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 1 — Justin Meis threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts to guide Bethel Park (10-7, 6-4) to a Section 3-6A win.

Elizabeth Forward 8, Uniontown 7 — Nate Homa was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs as Elizabeth Forward (5-10, 4-7) won a Section 3-4A game. The Warriors scored all eight runs in the first inning.

South Park 7, Elizabeth Forward 1 — Kevin Vaupel was 3 for 3 with a double to help No. 2 South Park (15-2, 10-1) tally a win in Section 3-4A.

Riverside 10, Ellwood City 0 (6 inn.) — Gunnar Boehm was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Austin Dambach homered, doubled and had three RBIs as No. 1 Riverside (14-1, 11-0) earned a Section 2-3A win. Adam Jeannette threw a two-hitter.

Chartiers-Houston 10, Bentworth 0 (5 inn.) — Jordan Davis threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Chartiers-Houston (11-4, 10-2) won in Section 1-2A.

Bishop Canevin 14, Apollo-Ridge 8 — Aidan Logan and Brian Deschon each knocked in three runs to help Bishop Canevin (8-5, 8-4) earn a Section 3-2A win.

Serra Catholic 11, Riverview 0 — Ben Visnesky threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts, Mark Black was 4 for 5 and Patrick Brennan was 3 for 3 as No. 1 Serra Catholic (15-1, 11-1) cruised to a Section 3-2A win.

Eden Christian Academy 10, Union 1 — Seth Delposen hit a three-run double to help No. 4 Eden Christian (10-3, 8-1) win in Section 1-A.

Vincentian Academy 9, St. Joseph 3 — Kyler Fedko went 4 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs, and his brother Christian homered as the No. 1 Royals (10-3, 7-0) won in Section 1-A.

Mapletown 8, Monessen 7 — Cody Dice was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a walk-off single, as Mapletown (4-10, 3-7) won in Section 2-A. Dylan Rush was 4 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI in the win.

Softball

Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 4 — Winning pitcher Kayla Hopkins was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs as No. 2 Canon-McMillan (9-2, 9-1) won in Section 1-6A.

Moon 11, Mars 7 — Morgan Toal and Lauren Protch each had four hits to lead No. 3 Moon (9-3, 7-3) to a Section 3-5A win.

Hopewell 12, Quaker Valley 0 (5 inn.) — Kacey Weller was 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead Hopewell (6-6, 5-5) to a Section 3-4A win.

Mohawk 8, Laurel 1 (8 inn.) — Triston Voss was 3 for 5 with two RBIs as Mohawk (9-3, 7-3) won in Section 4-2A. Mohawk scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning.