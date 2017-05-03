Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 2 West Allegheny edges rival Montour

Staff Reports | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

The West Allegheny baseball team has just one blemish on its resume this season.

The Indians made sure to keep it that way Wednesday with a 3-2 victory over Section 2-5A rival Montour at Donaldson Field in North Fayette.

Trey Zeroski had two hits, and Michael Crawford scattered eight hits and had eight strikeouts for No. 2 West Allegheny (14-1, 9-1).

The Indians have won five straight since losing to No. 3 Moon on April 19. The rematch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Moon (11-4, 8-1).

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 1 — Justin Meis threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts to guide Bethel Park (10-7, 6-4) to a Section 3-6A win.

Elizabeth Forward 8, Uniontown 7 — Nate Homa was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs as Elizabeth Forward (5-10, 4-7) won a Section 3-4A game. The Warriors scored all eight runs in the first inning.

South Park 7, Elizabeth Forward 1 — Kevin Vaupel was 3 for 3 with a double to help No. 2 South Park (15-2, 10-1) tally a win in Section 3-4A.

Riverside 10, Ellwood City 0 (6 inn.) — Gunnar Boehm was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Austin Dambach homered, doubled and had three RBIs as No. 1 Riverside (14-1, 11-0) earned a Section 2-3A win. Adam Jeannette threw a two-hitter.

Chartiers-Houston 10, Bentworth 0 (5 inn.) — Jordan Davis threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Chartiers-Houston (11-4, 10-2) won in Section 1-2A.

Bishop Canevin 14, Apollo-Ridge 8 — Aidan Logan and Brian Deschon each knocked in three runs to help Bishop Canevin (8-5, 8-4) earn a Section 3-2A win.

Serra Catholic 11, Riverview 0 — Ben Visnesky threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts, Mark Black was 4 for 5 and Patrick Brennan was 3 for 3 as No. 1 Serra Catholic (15-1, 11-1) cruised to a Section 3-2A win.

Eden Christian Academy 10, Union 1 — Seth Delposen hit a three-run double to help No. 4 Eden Christian (10-3, 8-1) win in Section 1-A.

Vincentian Academy 9, St. Joseph 3 — Kyler Fedko went 4 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs, and his brother Christian homered as the No. 1 Royals (10-3, 7-0) won in Section 1-A.

Mapletown 8, Monessen 7 — Cody Dice was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a walk-off single, as Mapletown (4-10, 3-7) won in Section 2-A. Dylan Rush was 4 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI in the win.

Softball

Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 4 — Winning pitcher Kayla Hopkins was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs as No. 2 Canon-McMillan (9-2, 9-1) won in Section 1-6A.

Moon 11, Mars 7 — Morgan Toal and Lauren Protch each had four hits to lead No. 3 Moon (9-3, 7-3) to a Section 3-5A win.

Hopewell 12, Quaker Valley 0 (5 inn.) — Kacey Weller was 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead Hopewell (6-6, 5-5) to a Section 3-4A win.

Mohawk 8, Laurel 1 (8 inn.) — Triston Voss was 3 for 5 with two RBIs as Mohawk (9-3, 7-3) won in Section 4-2A. Mohawk scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning.

