Baseball

Westmoreland high school roundup: No. 5 Mt. Pleasant rallies past No. 3 Waynesburg

Staff Reports | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 9:54 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Mt. Pleasant broke a tie with four runs in the top of the seventh inning en route to a 5-1 victory over No. 3-ranked Waynesburg (11-2, 8-1) in a Section 3-3A baseball game Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Beranek earned the win for the No. 5 Vikings (9-5, 8-2), who have won four straight games.

Hempfield 6, Penn Hills 0 — Braden Brose was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI and Isaiah DiAndreth hit a two-run home run to help Hempfield (12-7, 7-2) secure a Section 2-6A win. Alex Hall added an RBI double, and Tyler Dancu threw a three-hitter with three strikeouts for the Spartans.

Norwin 8, Connellsville 7 — Caleb Smith had three RBIs, and Ryan Weaver, Luke Whalen, Nick Zona and Brady Sigut all scored twice as No. 5 Norwin (11-3, 6-2) won in Section 2-6A. Zona had two hits for the Knights.

Connellsville (6-8, 3-6) scored all seven runs in the sixth inning.

Plum 5, Penn-Trafford 1 — Josh Spiegel hit an RBI double for Penn-Trafford (9-6, 4-5), which dropped a Section 2-6A game. No. 3-ranked Plum (10-6, 6-3) scored all five of its runs in the sixth inning.

Latrobe 3, Laurel Highlands 0 — Ryan Shawley threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk as No. 1 Latrobe (14-2, 12-0) won in Section 3-5A. Zach Kokoska went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Jared Kollar knocked in a run for the Wildcats.

Franklin Regional 16, McKeesport 5 — Noah Weiner was 2 for 3 with a home run as Franklin Regional (10-4, 9-3) rolled to a Section 3-5A victory. The Panthers scored four runs in the fifth and six in the sixth to seal the win.

Deer Lakes 3, Greensburg Salem 2 — Greensburg Salem (8-5, 7-5) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but fell short in a Section 1-4A game. Jack Oberdorf had a hit, walk and run scored for the Golden Lions. Andrew Rosenberg allowed five hits and had four strikeouts in the loss.

Derry 19, Highlands 6 (6 inn.) — Alex Ulery was 4 for 5 with three doubles and eight RBIs to lead Derry (9-6, 6-5) to a Section 1-4A victory. Josh Bauer was 3 for 4 with three doubles, and Isaac Buterbaugh added three hits for the Trojans, who scored five runs in the second, third and sixth innings.

Freeport 5, Yough 2 — Jarett Bach allowed six hits and had seven strikeouts in five innings, but Yough (7-8, 4-8) dropped a Section 1-4A decision.

Charleroi 12, Southmoreland 2 (6 inn.) — Jaden Datz was 2 for 3 for Southmoreland (0-13, 0-11) in a Section 3-3A loss.

Jeannette 10, Jefferson-Morgan 3 — Seth Howard doubled and scored three runs, and Blaz Tran scattered eight hits and had 10 strikeouts as Jeannette (9-4, 7-2) won in Section 2-A. The Jayhawks opened a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Ligonier Valley 7, Marion Center 0 — John Caldwell threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts to help Ligonier Valley (10-7, 9-6) win a District 6 Heritage Conference game. Hunter Mills was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Rams.

Softball

Indiana 5, Derry 2 — Haleigh Zimmerman hit two home runs, including a three-run walk-off with two outs, as Indiana (8-7, 7-3) won in Section 1-4A. Chelsea Bisi doubled for Derry (4-8, 3-7).

Southmoreland 10, McGuffey 6 — Olivia Porter was 3 for 5, and Lexi Klatt was 3 for 4 with an RBI to help Southmoreland (9-3, 7-2) score a Section 3-3A victory. Adeline Nicholson was 2 for 4 with an RBI in the win.

Bishop Canevin 21, Jeannette 11 — In Section 3-A, Bishop Canevin (6-4, 6-4) scored nine runs in the first and third innings to earn a victory. Jeannette (4-6, 3-5) scored five runs in the fifth, but its rally fell short.

Ligonier Valley 7, Marion Center 0 — Lexie Petrof threw a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead Ligonier Valley (15-2, 14-0) to a District 6 Heritage Conference win. Jane Garver had three hits and four RBIs in the win.

