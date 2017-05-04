Bout with cancer doesn't keep Geibel senior off the field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Noah Geary gets to step on a baseball field every day, something he has come to appreciate more than ever.

Last summer began no differently for Geary as he looked forward to his senior year at Geibel Catholic in Connellsville.

Involved in summer basketball to prepare for his senior season, Geary also was attending conditioning workouts with the Southmoreland football team, where, without a football program at Geibel, he and several additional prospective Geibel players entered a co-op program with the Scotties, where he would be a place kicker.

But a not so uncommon occurrence on the basketball court changed his plans.

During a basketball game, Geary and another player collided. Shortly after the incident, Geary experienced swelling and pain in his testicular area, limiting his ability to practice kicking. Swelling, additional pain and considerable discomfort led to a visit to a doctor's office, then to Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant, then by ambulance for precautionary measures to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Test results revealed a large tumor in his testicular area. Following emergency surgery Aug. 16, doctors said Geary had testicular cancer.

“Doctors thought it was present since I was born and getting hit led to the swelling,” Geary said.

Hospitalized for two days during surgery and recovery, Geary was restricted to no physical activities for four weeks. As school resumed, Geary attended classes as normal, but he was not permitted to carry anything, including his books.

“My friends,” he chuckled, “volunteered to carry my books.”

With the tumor removed, Geary was prescribed medication to boost his immune system and antibiotics to prevent infection.

Doctors, however, discovered the cancer invaded his bloodstream and said there was a high chance the cancer could return, Geary said. Initially, he underwent chemotherapy treatments during a six-day stay at Children's, then every other week for six weeks, resulting in the loss of his bright red hair. When his hair grew back, the bright red turned to dark brown, but has since returned to its original color.

Even though Geary had attended football conditioning workouts, he was unable to play an active on-field role. Determined to support his new teammates, he dressed and remained on the sidelines during games. He was honored on senior night and awarded a varsity letter. He was able to resume his basketball career at Geibel, and was nominated for the Hines Ward Positive Athlete Award.

Geibel baseball coach Shawn Fuller, in his third season with the Gators, described Geary as a “quiet leader when he was a sophomore, but a player who has developed into more of a vocal leader as a senior, a great teammate and one who helps younger players understand their roles and responsibilities. His baseball awareness is one of his strengths. He is fundamentally sound and constantly alerting other players where plays should be made. He is a hustler and always in the game mentally.”

Fuller, an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Army, a retired corrections officer, and now a home care nurse, awarded Geary Geibel's first David Hesson Extra Effort Award last year.

A right-handed hitting second baseman/pitcher who bats third or fifth in the lineup, Geary, a four-year guard/forward of the Gators basketball team, has developed into a solid contact hitter as a senior, Fuller observed.

“We've been forced to use Noah on the mound in both starting and relief roles,” Fuller said. “He has been effective for us, especially as a first-year pitcher.”

Geary has twice received all-section and all-county honors in baseball.

While Geibel's baseball fortunes have fallen on hard times — the team is 0-12 overall and 0-10 in Section 2-A — “team togetherness and working hard and realizing how hard we have to work to win have been important lessons,” Geary said.

His mother, Mindy, looks back on his injury last summer and considers it fortunate.

“What is interesting and fortunate is that an accident on the basketball court led to doctors finding the cancer,” she said. “They caught it early enough.”

And from the beginning, Noah opted to share the facts of his condition and prevent any speculation, to be as open as possible, Mindy added.

“That's how he chose to handle it and he has been completely positive the entire time,” she said. “He pushed himself and set goals to get through this.”

While all signs point in the right direction, Geary will have follow-up visits every three months for five years, and doctors will declare him cancer free after that five-year period ends.

In the meantime, Geary, with a 3.8 grade-point average, is under no restrictions regarding playing baseball for the Gators and, with high school graduation merely weeks away, plans to study information technology at Penn State Fayette Eberly Campus.

Les Harvath is a freelance writer.