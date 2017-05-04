Lamanti's 2 homers help Norwin defeat rival Penn-Trafford

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If the Norwin baseball team wants to win a second consecutive WPIAL title, the Knights will need to improve on finishing games.

The Knights have struggled to put teams away in their past three games but lost only once — to Plum on April 30.

For the second consecutive game, Norwin (12-3, 7-2) built seemingly comfortable leads but was forced to hold on for an 11-8 win over Section 2-6A rival Penn-Trafford that gave coach Mike Liebdzinski a few more gray hairs.

The Knights were within an out of a five-inning, mercy-rule game before the playoff-bound Warriors (9-7, 4-6) mounted a comeback. Norwin also held off Connellsville, 8-7, on Wednesday.

“That's what I just told them,” Liebdzinski said. “We have to learn to put teams away. We had to sweat out another win.”

Norwin built an early 8-0 lead thanks to the bat of first baseman Matt Lamanti. He hit a grand slam in the first inning and a three-run shot in the second. He finished 3 for 4 with seven RBIs.

The Knights extended the lead to 11-1 in the fifth inning on a two-run double by Kyle Chismar and an RBI single by Brady Sigut, but Penn-Trafford, down to its last out, wouldn't go away.

Three consecutive singles in the fifth inning made it 11-2, and a five-run sixth inning, highlighted by a triple from Tyler Horvat and a two-run home run by Luke Fabac, chased Norwin starter Ryan Weaver and put the Warriors back in the game.

But Norwin relief pitcher Andrew Wiggins was able to get the final three outs of the sixth and then survive another P-T rally in the seventh. The Warriors, who outhit the Knights, 12-10, left 13 runners on base.

“We showed spirit, and we showed fight,” Penn-Trafford coach Dan Miller said. “We just spotted them too many runs. We were short on arms.”

Consecutive 10-inning, one-run losses drained the Warriors' pitching staff and forced Miller to bring up a couple pitchers from the junior varsity.

“Hopefully, the comeback will spark us as we head to the playoffs,” Miller said. “We walked too many (eight), and we have to be more consistent at the plate. We weren't early in the game, but were at the end.”

While Penn-Trafford is finished with section play, Norwin has a game left against winless Penn Hills (0-14, 0-9) on Friday, as it hopes to win the section title. Hempfield (12-7, 7-2) also can earn a share of the section title with a victory at Connellsville (6-8, 3-6) on Friday. The Falcons can earn a playoff berth win a victory.

“We didn't play smart behind Ryan in the sixth inning,” Liebdzinski said. “We needed outs and didn't make the plays. I didn't think he was as sharp as he's been, but he did some nice things. Matt had a huge game for us.”

Weaver will be counted on more in the playoffs as Liebdzinski doesn't know the status of pitcher Chris Wallace, who was injured in the Plum loss.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.