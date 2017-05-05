Westmoreland high school notebook: Section 1-4A playoff berths up for grabs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Section 1-4A baseball looks like it is going down to the wire.

Knoch (13-3, 11-2) and Deer Lakes (12-4, 10-2) have clinched playoff spots but three teams — Freeport (10-5, 7-4), Greensburg Salem (8-5, 7-5) and Derry (9-6, 6-5) — are vying for the remaining two WPIAL postseason berths.

Monday's games will help reveal who gets the final spots. Derry travels to Indiana, Yough visits Greensburg Salem and Freeport is at Knoch.

On Tuesday, Freeport visits Derry, and Derry hosts Greensburg Salem on Wednesday in a makeup game that could carry heavy significance.

The last section play date for softball is Tuesday, while baseball must finish section schedules by Thursday.

The following Westmoreland County teams have clinched playoff spots:

Baseball — Hempfield, Norwin and Penn-Trafford (6A); Franklin Regional and Latrobe (5A); Burrell and Mt. Pleasant (3A); and Greensburg Central Catholic, Jeannette and Monessen (A).

Softball — Hempfield, Latrobe and Norwin (6A); Franklin Regional, Kiski Area and Penn-Trafford (5A); Belle Vernon, Derry, Mt. Pleasant and Yough (4A); Burrell and Southmoreland (3A); and Monessen (A).

East-West football

One area player and a coach will take part in the East-West all-star football game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona. Norwin's Anthony DelleFemine will suit up for the West team, whose coaching staff include's Roger Beitel of Ligonier Valley.

Area players who were selected but declined to play include Franklin Regional's Simon Behr and Bennett Verona, Hempfield's Bussy Remaley and Ligonier Valley's Colin Smith.

Spartan race

To no surprise, Hempfield cleaned up in all-section softball.

Of a possible 11 spots on the Big 56 all-Section 2-6A team, the Spartans claimed eight. They went to Ali Belgiovane (IF), Jenna Osikowicz (IF), Morgan Ryan (P), Laura Fox (OF), Autum Beasley (OF), Madi Stoner (C), Jordan Bernard (OF) and Kelsey Tobin (DH).

Latrobe's Sarah Blair (IF) and Meredith Carr (P) also made the Section 2 team, along with Norwin's Johnna Karas (IF).

Locals on the Section 1-5A team: Bree Ginther (IF), Sarah Koscho (OF), Emma Nedley (OF), Lydia DeFazio (C) and Hanna Dobrinick (DH) of Penn-Trafford, and Brooke Zanotto (IF) and Angalee Beall (P) of Franklin Regional.

All-section baseball

Five Hempfield players headlined the Big 56 all-section team in Section 2-6A. Spartans on the list: Isaiah DiAndreth (IF), Braden Brose (IF), Jordan Fiedor (OF), Justin Wright (P) and Charlie Varriano (DH). Also selected were Rob Buck (IF), Brian Hellestead (P) and Josh Spiegel (C) of Penn-Trafford, and Norwin's Nick Zona (IF).

The Section 3-5A team includes Latrobe's Zach Kokoska (OF), Dan Stas (IF), Jared Kollar (P) and Griffin Clark (DH), and Franklin Regional's Will Constantin (IF), Joe Constantin (IF) and Noah Weiner (IF).

Round-trippers

Tuesday was a day for home run hitters in local softball.

Christina Czegan and Chloe Poulich each hit two homers and Meadow Uncapher one for Mt. Pleasant against Derry. Meantime, Hempfield's Ryan, Sarah Blair of Latrobe, Yough's Alona Sleith, Hailey Warrick and Karlie Clark, and Abigail Turcheck of Ligonier Valley also homered in wins.

Coaching search

Franklin Regional athletic director Zach Kessler said the school has received “a good number” of candidates for its boys basketball coaching vacancy. Interviews, Kessler said, will begin next week.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review sports writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.