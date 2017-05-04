Steel Valley baseball team benefits from deep pitching staff

After graduating one player from last year's 11-6 squad, Steel Valley's baseball team entered this season with a comfort level.

Despite the personnel familiarity, the Ironmen faced some uncertainty moving up to Class 3A and a new section. They responded well to the challenge and clinched at least a share of the Section 1 title.

“The kids are working really hard. It's a strange feeling being in a new classification and a new section,” Steel Valley coach Tim Vickers said. “These kids have continued to work even though they've had some success so far. They are not taking anything for granted.”

Pitching has been a big key for Steel Valley. The Ironmen won their first eight section games and allowed only 18 runs in the process. Three of the wins were shutouts, as well.

“I can't complain. We're sitting in a pretty good spot in the section and our pitching has been consistent all year long,” Vickers said. “The bats seem to be getting hot right at the right time, too.”

Senior lefty Tanner Cannon leads the way on the mound. Freshman Nick Harhai and junior Tre Karfelt are the other primary starting pitchers. Joey Kraft and Alex Ligeros are the main relievers, but the team's arsenal of arms is deep.

“We've been blessed this year. We've thrown 12 different pitchers through this point in the season,” Vickers said. “We've had plenty of depth in the bullpen, which has allowed to us to pull the starters at pretty low pitch counts all season long.”

Steel Valley hopes that is a bonus once the WPIAL playoffs open.

“It helps. It seems to be when you get into playoffs, most teams seem to ride their main horses more than normal. It's nice to know we have a lot of guys who are battle-tested. We'll make sure the kids are ready.”

Offensively, the Ironmen have given their pitchers some cushion. The team piled up 78 runs through its first eight section games.

“Al Ligeros has been hitting the ball real well. Andre Good has been outstanding as always. Brady Miller has been very solid behind the plate, and he's sitting at the leadoff spot doing a good job,” Vickers said. “There are many others who are doing well. It's been a big group effort.”

Steel Valley loaded its nonsection schedule with other playoff-type teams. The squad beat District 10 members Maplewood and Slippery Rock earlier in the season. Its last nonsection loss came at Neshannock in a 3-2 setback April 13. The Ironmen responded after that defeat to win their next five outings by a 51-12 margin.

“That was a tough loss, Neshannock. We went up there and expected them to be a good team and they are. That's a quality program,” Vickers said. “Our kids really took that loss to heart. They've managed to turn it around and get us back on track quickly.

“The kids are working on the little things and getting better. It's going to come down to discipline and baseball IQ. We've been trying to make sure they are ready to compete when it comes down to a tight game or a close situation. We know, once the playoffs hit, things change quickly. We're preparing for every single opponent as if it's a championship-type game. There's no chance we're going to allow a letdown game, at least effort-wise on our part.”

