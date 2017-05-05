Pitching staff carrying load for North Allegheny baseball

Luke Trueman noticed a quick trend once North Allegheny's pitchers stepped on the rubber to start this season. The Tigers — who had little varsity experience returning on their pitching staff — weren't anxious with their delivery.

“Honestly, they acted like they have been pitching varsity their whole life,” said Trueman, who plays in the outfield and also pitches. “They didn't think twice about it.”

What has North Allegheny doing more deliberating is what it can do to bring the bats up to speed. The Tigers, who are 10-5 and 5-4 in Section 1-6A, hope to raise the team's .267 batting average by the time the playoffs start.

Following a 1-0 loss to Pine-Richland Wednesday night, North Allegheny has dropped three of its last four section contests by one run. In three of those games, the Tigers scored one run or fewer.

The lone outlier was a 9-8 loss to Butler on May 2, where North Allegheny pounded out nine hits.

Getting off to a strong, 4-1 start in section has allowed the Tigers to stay in second place.

“The first time through the section we put ourselves in a good position,” North Allegheny coach Andrew Heck said. “We did that through great pitching and good defense. We manufactured some runs in those games. Now we are getting deeper in the season and everyone is starting to find it with the bats, and we need to do the same.”

Tigers pitcher Bobby Brown, who is 2-1 this season, doesn't think North Allegheny's pitchers are doing anything special. They are finding ways to keep people off-balance by playing to their strong suits.

“We are getting outs the most efficient way possible, sticking to what we know — staying in the strike zone,” Brown said.

Through 12 games, the Tigers had a team ERA of 1.73. The defense has been strong behind the pitching as well, holding a .936 fielding percentage.

All of this, Trueman said, has allowed North Allegheny's offense to focus on improving without needing to feel they have to score 10 runs per game.

“It helps us because we're not all tight,” said Trueman, who led the team with a .441 batting average through 12 games. “We get to play loose. We can do our thing at the plate. When we're loose and having fun, that's when we hit the ball.”

Heck said North Allegheny continues to put itself in position by playing strong defense and pitching well. Brown hopes North Allegheny will get the same boost he did when the pitching staff started the season hot.

“It made us confident to work for the future to see what could be at the end of the year,” Brown said. “We know we can hit, it takes time, you have to see pitching. If we started off so hot pitching, we feel no one can beat us once everything comes around.”

