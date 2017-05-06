Defending champion Chartiers Valley returns to baseball playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When a team goes through a coaching change, there usually is a period adjustment. Expectations, practices, techniques and strategies vary from coach to coach.

Chartiers Valley baseball, on the heels of its WPIAL championship a season ago, took some time to adapt under first-year coach Curt Cairns. The Colts lost their first four games of the season, including an 8-6 setback against Section 2-5A foe Montour.

But the Colts are 8-3 since, and with their 14-4 win over Trinity on May 2, they secured a spot in the WPIAL playoffs, giving them a chance to defend their title.

“The kids have really bought in to what we're teaching them,” Cairns said. “We're starting to see the results now.”

Though Cairns said he and his staff didn't make drastic changes to the way the team operates, he did instruct the hitters to take a new approach at the plate. He has them being more aggressive on two-strike counts and being more decisive about their swings.

On the basepaths, he also has stressed aggressiveness to put pressure on the opposing pitcher. That, he said, makes the other team's pitcher throw more fastballs and, as a result, gives his hitters better pitches to attack.

“We struggled mightily at the beginning of the year,” Cairns said. “We're finally starting to get it right. They've responded well.”

In back-to-back games against Canon-McMillan (April 27) and Trinity (May 2), the Colts put up a combined 32 runs.

Dante Panucci, who missed some games early in the season because of an injury, is leading the offense with a .406 batting average and has eight extra-base hits. Konnor Corchado struggled early but has boosted his average to .350.

And after the Colts graduated two Division I catchers, Reid Bruggeman has solidified CV's battery.

“Not many people want to run on us because of him,” Cairns said.

Chartiers Valley's pitching has been solid, as well. The Colts have thrown four shutouts, including in the rematch against Montour, a 3-0 CV win April 24.

Senior starting pitcher Tristan Zimmer has been nearly unhittable. Through May 2, he was 5-1 with a 1.01 ERA. At one point, he had a string of 27 scoreless innings. Zimmer also is hitting .395.

The early season struggles seem to be far behind the Colts. Most importantly, Cairns said, they are starting to play their best baseball of the season.

And this is exactly the time of year they want to do it.

“We're just maintaining what we're doing,” Cairns said. “We have to believe in the process … and at this point, we just have to continue on that path, continue to work hard every day.

“You always want to be playing your best the last week or two in the year. I think we're going to make some noise when we get in (the playoffs).”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.