Baseball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Franklin Regional baseball topples Woodland Hills

Staff Reports | Friday, May 5, 2017, 9:15 p.m.

Noah Weiner's grand slam in the fifth inning capped Franklin Regional's 12-2 victory over visiting Woodland Hills in a Section 3-5A baseball game in Murrysville.

Joe Constantin added an RBI double for the Panthers (11-4, 10-3), who celebrated senior day with a mercy-rule victory. They scored seven runs in the fifth inning to finish the game.

Weiner threw a two-hitter with three strikeouts to earn the victory.

Franklin Regional is in second place, behind Latrobe (14-2, 12-0), and has clinched a WPIAL playoff berth in Section 3.

Latrobe 6, Albert Gallatin 0 — Ryan Augustine was 2 for 3 with a double and RBI to help No. 1 Latrobe (15-2, 13-0) secure a Section 3-5A win. Jared Kollar allowed one hit with four strikeouts in four innings to earn the win. He and Augustine combined for the shutout.

Girls lacrosse

Franklin Regional 17, Oakland Catholic 5 — In a game shortened by inclement weather, Franklin Regional (14-1, 11-0) earned a Section 1-AA win, as Anna Stephens (6), Danielle Hodowanec (3), Angie Giannangeli (2),Francesca Giacchino (2) and Silvia Bononi (2) had multiple goals.

