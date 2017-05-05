Stellar pitching guides Mars into WPIAL playoffs

The Mars baseball team is riding high with the WPIAL playoffs fast approaching.

The Fightin' Planets capped off the week at 10-5 overall and tied atop the Section 1-5A standings with North Hills at 9-2.

“Our pitching staff and defense have been the key to our success so far this season,” coach Andy Bednar said. “We have a lot of experience that should help us down the stretch.”

The pitching staff has a combined 1.01 ERA on the season, led by junior Frank Craska, who boasts a 0.90 ERA, and senior Dylan Rotz, who holds a 3-0 record with a 1.10 ERA.

“Pitching has definitely been a major key to the success this season,” Rotz said. “But it always helps to get the bats going, which we have been doing, and doing at the right time.”

The bats struggled early in the season, but Bednar believes the team is becoming more consistent at the plate. The offense has been able to get some run support for the pitching staff by plating 45 runs the last five games.

“The coaches have been working with the guys on being more patient and selective at the plate,” Bednar said. “We want them to wait for their pitch and work the count. And in the later innings we are able to take advantage.”

“We are just getting more comfortable at the plate,” Rotz said. “As the season goes on, we are seeing more, getting into a zone. Now we are just executing.”

Rotz leads the team with a .372 batting average and has seven extra-base hits. The power has come from junior Jack Anderson, who has a .324 batting average and leads the team with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

“Although we have been playing well, we still have some room for improvement,” Rotz said. “We have to stay with it batting and keep working on our infield defense. But we are confident as to where we are headed.”

“We have to stay consistent at the plate,” Bednar said. “Our pitching will always be able to keep us in games, but we have to be able to keep getting some run support for whoever is starting that day.”

Mars has battled twice with North Hills, losing both matchups, most recently a 2-1 decision that went 12 innings. The team is looking forward to another possible meeting in the postseason.

“Right now we are just focused on the section championship,” Bednar said. “When we get to the WPIAL playoffs we will go from there and hopefully get hot.”

“The goal is always to win,” Rotz said. “We want to take the WPIAL and hopefully stay hot going into states and see what we can do there.”

Mars will finish its section season Monday at home against Hampton.

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.