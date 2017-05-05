Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Stellar pitching guides Mars into WPIAL playoffs

Cody Scott | Friday, May 5, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Mars coach Andy Bednar talks to pitcher Frank Craska between innings against Hampton on April 22, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Mars' Isaiah Johnson holds onto second after stealing against Hampton on April 22, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Mars pitcher Frank Craska competes against Hampton on April 22, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Mars catcher looks in for a sign against Hampton on April 22, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Mars third baseman Dylan Rotz competes against Hampton on April 22, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Mars' Dylan Rotz slides past Hampton catcher Burk Camper in the first inning for a Mars 2-0 lead on April 22, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Mars' Jack Anderson competes against Hampton on April 22, 2017, at Hampton.

Updated 33 minutes ago

The Mars baseball team is riding high with the WPIAL playoffs fast approaching.

The Fightin' Planets capped off the week at 10-5 overall and tied atop the Section 1-5A standings with North Hills at 9-2.

“Our pitching staff and defense have been the key to our success so far this season,” coach Andy Bednar said. “We have a lot of experience that should help us down the stretch.”

The pitching staff has a combined 1.01 ERA on the season, led by junior Frank Craska, who boasts a 0.90 ERA, and senior Dylan Rotz, who holds a 3-0 record with a 1.10 ERA.

“Pitching has definitely been a major key to the success this season,” Rotz said. “But it always helps to get the bats going, which we have been doing, and doing at the right time.”

The bats struggled early in the season, but Bednar believes the team is becoming more consistent at the plate. The offense has been able to get some run support for the pitching staff by plating 45 runs the last five games.

“The coaches have been working with the guys on being more patient and selective at the plate,” Bednar said. “We want them to wait for their pitch and work the count. And in the later innings we are able to take advantage.”

“We are just getting more comfortable at the plate,” Rotz said. “As the season goes on, we are seeing more, getting into a zone. Now we are just executing.”

Rotz leads the team with a .372 batting average and has seven extra-base hits. The power has come from junior Jack Anderson, who has a .324 batting average and leads the team with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

“Although we have been playing well, we still have some room for improvement,” Rotz said. “We have to stay with it batting and keep working on our infield defense. But we are confident as to where we are headed.”

“We have to stay consistent at the plate,” Bednar said. “Our pitching will always be able to keep us in games, but we have to be able to keep getting some run support for whoever is starting that day.”

Mars has battled twice with North Hills, losing both matchups, most recently a 2-1 decision that went 12 innings. The team is looking forward to another possible meeting in the postseason.

“Right now we are just focused on the section championship,” Bednar said. “When we get to the WPIAL playoffs we will go from there and hopefully get hot.”

“The goal is always to win,” Rotz said. “We want to take the WPIAL and hopefully stay hot going into states and see what we can do there.”

Mars will finish its section season Monday at home against Hampton.

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.