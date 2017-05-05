Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

After slow start, SSA baseball hitting its stride

Marty Stewart | Friday, May 5, 2017, 8:48 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy baseball coach Bob Grandizio gives directions to outfielders while assistant coach Harry Fleishman keeps stats during a recent home game.

Updated 2 hours ago

After a sluggish start, the Shady Side Academy baseball team has played its way back into playoff contention.

After an 8-0 win over East Allegheny on May 2 and a 5-4 loss to Burrell on May 3, the Indians are 6-7 overall and 6-4 in Section 1-3A.

“We are battling with Burrell for second place,” SSA coach Bob Grandizio Jr. said. “We're all trailing a very strong Steel Valley team.”

The Indians, after a slow start, have won five of their last seven games.

“We're improving every day after a rough start when our experience and focus was an obvious weakness,” Grandizio said.

The team has gotten strong pitching efforts recently from senior Nick Tarasi, sophomore Billy Frohlich and junior Colin Kolano. Junior Ben Kosbie is batting .500, while Tarasi, who plays the infield when not pitching, is hitting at a .357 clip. Sophomore first baseman Michael George is batting .333 and Frohlich, also an outfielder, is at .321.

“Our defense and pitching seem to be improving and several players have come on strong offensively,” Grandizio said. “Our defense has been anchored by outstanding and consistent play from junior catcher Luke Keenan and freshman shortstop Johnny Salvitti. Tarasi has become a true ace on the mound, capable of beating anyone in the WPIAL.

“We're still a bit plagued by injury with several players missing significant action and a few others who are playing regularly at less than full health. But I think we will be playing our best baseball once the playoffs start, if we continue this upward trend and get healthier.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.