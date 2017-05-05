After slow start, SSA baseball hitting its stride

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a sluggish start, the Shady Side Academy baseball team has played its way back into playoff contention.

After an 8-0 win over East Allegheny on May 2 and a 5-4 loss to Burrell on May 3, the Indians are 6-7 overall and 6-4 in Section 1-3A.

“We are battling with Burrell for second place,” SSA coach Bob Grandizio Jr. said. “We're all trailing a very strong Steel Valley team.”

The Indians, after a slow start, have won five of their last seven games.

“We're improving every day after a rough start when our experience and focus was an obvious weakness,” Grandizio said.

The team has gotten strong pitching efforts recently from senior Nick Tarasi, sophomore Billy Frohlich and junior Colin Kolano. Junior Ben Kosbie is batting .500, while Tarasi, who plays the infield when not pitching, is hitting at a .357 clip. Sophomore first baseman Michael George is batting .333 and Frohlich, also an outfielder, is at .321.

“Our defense and pitching seem to be improving and several players have come on strong offensively,” Grandizio said. “Our defense has been anchored by outstanding and consistent play from junior catcher Luke Keenan and freshman shortstop Johnny Salvitti. Tarasi has become a true ace on the mound, capable of beating anyone in the WPIAL.

“We're still a bit plagued by injury with several players missing significant action and a few others who are playing regularly at less than full health. But I think we will be playing our best baseball once the playoffs start, if we continue this upward trend and get healthier.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.