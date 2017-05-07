Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Gateway pitchers help baseball team to WPIAL playoff berth
Michael Love | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway pitcher Kris Dick practices before a game against Laurel Highlands May 4, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's Kris Dick plays first base against Laurel Highlands May 4, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's Kris Dick sits on the bench before playing Laurel Highlands May 4, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's Dylan Urban competes against Laurel Highlands May 4, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway third baseman Marc Caggiano tags out Laurel Highlands' Derek Gaibauer on a relay throw May 4, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway shortstop Mike Vojnik competes against Laurel Highlands on May 4, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway coach Bill Stoops talks with Brady Walker during their game against Laurel Highlands May 4, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's Mason Boehm takes a lead off first against Laurel Highlands May 4, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway second baseman Brandon Majocha gets the force out on Laurel Highlands' Josh Burns May 4, 2017, at Gateway.

Kris Dick came to bat in the sixth inning of the May 2 Section 3-5A game at Laurel Highlands.

The opposing catcher, Dick said, reminded him that he had a no-hitter working.

“I think he was trying to get in my head and make me overthink things,” he said. “Maybe trying to jinx it.”

It didn't work.

Dick, a junior, didn't give up a hit to Laurel Highlands the rest of the way and through seven innings overall. The Gateway offense scored four runs in the third and two more in the seventh to seal the 6-0 win.

“I had a little lesson with my pitching coach the day before, and (in the game) I used my legs a lot more and got a lot more push,” said Dick, who was doused with water and ice by his teammates after the win and given the game ball.

“I felt a little different on the mound. I was hitting my spots. My breaking ball was working. They were popping it up and hitting ground balls. The defense behind me was picking me up.”

Dick went 1 for 3 with an RBI in the four-run fourth.

He said he was even more relaxed on the mound after he and his teammates jumped out to the four-run advantage.

Dick said he wasn't sure when the last Gateway no-hitter was, but he was just glad to be able to pitch well and help his team capture a huge win among a clutch stretch of section victories.

“The bigger picture for us is getting to the playoffs and going as far as we can,” Dick said.

The Laurel Highlands win was the first of three section victories in as many days. The Gators added a 2-0 win over Woodland Hills, avenging an earlier loss.

They then upended Laurel Highlands, 3-1, at home behind the pitching of senior Mason Boehm and clinched a spot in the WPIAL playoffs.

“Mason pitched like I knew he would, and we got some clutch hits,” Dick said. “We played well defensively, and it was nice to get another win.”

The Gators entered the week winners of four of five section games and were 6-6 in the standings with two section games left: Monday at home with McKeesport and Tuesday at Albert Gallatin.

Both were to be played past the deadline for this week's edition.

Regardless of the outcomes, the Gators were securely in the postseason, which is schedule to begin May 15.

Laurel Highlands, Albert Gallatin and Woodland Hills began the week 4-8 in section. The Gators, who held the fourth and final playoff spot, owned a sweep of Laurel Highlands, split with Woodland Hills and won the first game with Albert Gallatin.

All of those head-to-head results play to Gateway's advantage, and it couldn't be bumped from the playoffs. It's a postseason the Gators will be involved in for the third consecutive spring.

“We have a goal to makes some noise in the playoffs,” Dick said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

