Despite lineup losses, Norwin baseball has section title in sights

The Norwin baseball team had a lot of questions entering the season after losing the entire lineup that won the WPIAL title game a season ago. But thanks to a talented group of players stepping up, the Knights have come up with the answers.

With the postseason around the corner, Norwin (12-3, 7-2) entered the final stretch of the regular season competing for its first section title since 2011.

“We always expect to compete for the section title, but it's been awhile since we have won one,” Norwin coach Mike Liebdzinski said. “This group is confident, and as the season has gone along, they have found their role with the team. It is a good group of kids who understand what it takes to be successful.”

The Knights moved closer to the section crown with wins over Connellsville (8-7) and Penn-Trafford (11-8) last week.

Against the Falcons, Norwin jumped out to an 8-0 lead before a furious comeback by the home team in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nick Lagnese picked up the win on the mound with three strikeouts.

A day later, the Knights battled the rival Warriors in another game with a late comeback. Norwin led 11-2 heading into the final two innings before Penn-Trafford staged a rally that fell short. The Knights had a strong day at the plate as Matt Lamanti had two home runs with seven RBIs, and Kyle Chismar had a double and a pair of RBIs.

Norwin has won eight of its last nine game.

“Overall, it has just been a matter of playing solid baseball,” Liebdzinski said. “Other than one inning in each of the last three games, we have been throwing strikes, making plays in the field and hitting just enough.”

Despite the success, Section 2-6A has given Nowin plenty of battles on a regular basis. The Knights have played in five section games that were decided by a run, with Norwin winning three of them.

“I like the section,” Liebdzinski said. “There is a lot of parity, which makes for some good high school games. We kept our traditional rivals, and it feels like a rivalry between us and Plum has already developed.”

Before the season got underway, the Knights appeared to have one of the deepest pitching staffs in the WPIAL. The group included Youngstown State recruit Chad Coles and Penn State Behrend commit Ryan Weaver. The team also added Chris Wallace, a junior who is a James Madison recruit.

Because of injuries, the depth of the staff has been tested with some new players stepping up and giving the team solid innings on the mound.

“We have had some guys forced into bigger roles,” Liebdzinski said. “I can't say enough about the contributions of Nick Lagnese and Andrew Wiggins. They have both pitched in big games and big spots and have both done an outstanding job.”

Despite the pitching shakeups, Norwin's defense continues to be solid with the Knights holding seven of their opponents to a pair of runs or fewer. The team received a boost from veterans such as first baseman Lamanti, second baseman Luke Whalen, catcher Caleb Smith and outfielders Eric Sico and Cam O'Brian.

While Norwin's offense has been strong at times this season — the Knights have scored at least five runs in 10 games this season — Liebdzinski still wants to see more of the order get involved.

“To be honest, we are still struggling at the plate a little bit,” Liebdzinski said. “Nick Zona, Matt Lamanti and Caleb Smith really have been carrying the offense. We need some more guys to come on if we hope to make a run in the playoffs.”

With a lineup of seniors and juniors who have been waiting for their time to shine, the Knights are ready to play their way to a third straight WPIAL title game.

“We feel our program is pretty strong, and it is difficult to get into the lineup before your junior year,” Liebdzinski said. “They have a chance to develop at the JV level, and when it is their turn, they are ready to step in and keep up the winning tradition.”

