Plum area boasts vibrant baseball culture — from youth leagues to MLB

If opposing high school teams and struggling baseball programs wonder what the secret is behind Plum baseball's sustained success, all they need to do is take a drive down Plum's New Texas Road during the spring and summer months. They'll see fields loaded with big-league dreamers playing arguably Plum Borough's favorite past time: baseball.

Playing baseball in Plum almost is considered a rite of passage.

“Baseball plays a big role in this community,” said Plum coach Carl Vollmer, who has led the Mustangs for the past 13 seasons and coached his sons at the T-ball and coach-pitch levels for the past four years. “Baseball is important in Plum. If you go to the borough complex, the lights are on and there's people everywhere. There's a point in kids lives where that's the place for them to be.”

Baseball and softball have been summertime staples for nearly 50 years, and the Plum Baseball Softball Association is where it starts for aspiring major leaguers. PBSA president Dan Macioce has been involved for 28 years and is in his first year as the board president. He said the key to building and sustaining a competitive high school program has been a consistency in the message delivered to players from the PBSA coaches.

“We do our best,” Macioce said. “Coach Carl Vollmer runs a coaches clinic every year for us in February just so these guys are getting information in the right manner so they can pass it long. I've noticed down here that during our in-house games, our coaches coach both teams.”

It's that unselfish, team-first attitude ingrained in PBSA players from an early age that also makes its way up Leechburg Road to the varsity baseball fields.

Macioce had coached minor leaguer Scott McGough when McGough was a 14-year-old who played up on the Plum Legion baseball team as a youngster. McGough, drafted by the Pirates in 2008, played baseball at Oregon before making the leap into the big leagues.

“(McGough) could have been our starting shortstop. He was that good,” Macioce said. “To this day, I've never seen a kid work harder at anything.”

After a short stint in the majors with the Miami Marlins, McGough is pitching for the Norfolk Tides, a Baltimore Orioles Triple-A affiliate.

Vollmer is at both ends of the Plum baseball spectrum. In addition to coaching the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft in Alex Kirilloff, he also coaches his own kids in youth baseball. He said he learns more about coaching and himself by instructing youngsters than he does coaching his Mustangs.

It's a change of pace that Vollmer enjoys.

“You have to be extremely specific when your giving (younger players) information, and in high school I expect the kids to know what to do,” Vollmer said. “I'm a fortunate recipient of it at the high school level, and I'd like to think that we do a good job in developing players and teams. If you don't have the system that we have in Plum, we wouldn't be as successful (in varsity baseball). If you want to have a strong pipeline, you have to be a part of creating it.”

What Vollmer, Macioce and the many PBSA volunteers have created is a thriving program that includes more than 750 baseball and softball players from T-ball to Legion each year. The best part is all eight ballfields are located in one spot that has become Plum Borough's version of “Americana” during the summer.

On a quiet night, Vollmer can see the glow of the lights from his home, hear of the ping of aluminum bats and the sudden wave of cheers erupt from the field.

“In a pretty complicated world, it kind of takes you away from it for a while,” Vollmer said.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.