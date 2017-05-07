Freeport baseball logs important section upset of Deer Lakes

The change in a team's attitude and swagger over six days and two rainouts is huge, especially if that team is Freeport.

The Yellowjackets baseball team dropped two straight games going into last Monday's Section 1-4A showdown with No. 5-ranked Deer Lakes. Then rain washed out the pivotal section matchup not once, but twice.

Instead of facing the rival Lancers on the heels of a two-game losing streak, the Yellowjackets went into Sunday's makeup game against Deer Lakes riding a two-game winning streak and the Yellowjackets played like it.

Freeport put up four runs in the third inning and added four more in the fifth before junior Matt Charlton ripped a two-run bases-loaded double down the right-field line to lift the Yellowjackets to an 11-1 win. The five-inning loss was Deer Lakes's worst loss of the season.

“I thought we played loose, and I thought that was our approach when we came in today,” Freeport coach Ed Carr said. “I think we had confidence. I think we had confidence because we saw (pitcher Zach Lubick) before.”

The win keeps Freeport (11-5, 8-4) at third place in the section standings by holding a half-game lead over Greensburg Salem and 1 1⁄ 2 -game lead over Derry. The Yellowjackets finish the section schedule on the road against Knoch and face Derry in the season finale. Deer Lakes (12-5, 10-3) has a postseason spot clinched and sits in second place behind Knoch (13-3, 11-2).

“I thought after (the fourth inning), when we walked off (the field), we were beat and you could tell,” Deer Lakes coach Josh Tysk said. “We were looking for that big hit, and it seemed like every inning we were getting guys on base but we weren't finding ways to get them in.”

The Lancers got on the board first when junior Jake McCaskey singled to center field to score senior Shawn Logan. The Lancers got to Yellowjackets starting pitcher Brodey Cowan early. He needed 34 pitches in the first two innings.

Early on, it looked as though it was just a matter of time before Cowan would fold and the Lancers would score. But the junior righty grew stronger as the game went on. Cowan gave up six hits through five innings with three hits coming in the first two frames.

“To be honest, I think Brodey (Cowan) was the key,” Carr said. “He didn't self-destruct, and he eliminated the big innings. He stayed within himself, and we made some plays for him.”

Cowan was also the beneficiary of some outstanding infield play, particularly from third baseman Ben Beale, who threw out junior Alex Matter at first from his knees to get the first out in the fourth inning.

“That was a huge play, and that's Bennie,” Carr said. “We settled in after the first inning.”

Lancers starter Lubick was on fire early, and it looked as though Freeport was in for another long afternoon. Lubick, a Virginia Wesley recruit, struck out three of eight batters through the first two innings. He got the 3-2 win over the Yellowjackets when the teams met in early April.

Something seemed to change in the bottom of the third inning as the Yellowjackets bats got hot. Senior Tyler Hettich hit a two-run bases-loaded double to give Freeport a 2-1 lead. Charlton knocked in a run, and Beale added an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-1.

Lubick walked his first two batters in the fourth inning before being replaced by Logan. Lubick (5-1) suffered his first loss of the season.

“Hitting is contagious,” Carr said.

Logan gave up four runs before getting out of the fourth inning with the score 8-1.

“I'd much rather be playing our best during the last week of the season rather than the first week of the season,” Carr said. “We're still in a situation where the only way that we know we're in (the postseason) is if we win (two games).”

