Knoch rallies past Freeport to clinch outright section title

For the first four and two-third innings of play in their game against Freeport, the Knoch hitters' bats were dormant.

They didn't stay that way, as the Knights secured a 6-2 win.

With two outs in the fourth inning, two routinely hit balls were booted by Yellowjackets' infielders, allowing an opportunity to arise.

Down 2-1 and with runners on first and second base, Dominick Bucko took the first pitch he saw from Sean Furlong and launched it over the right-center field wall to give the Knights a 3-2 lead.

From there, coach Sean O'Donnell's team never looked back, scoring two more runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to earn the victory.

“We've been doing that all year. We've been hitting the ball well lately. We didn't hit it well early on tonight, but they made that mistake and you could see their shoulders drop a little bit, and you could see our guys smell blood in the water,” O'Donnell said.

“That's kind of how this team is, we really take advantage of other team's mistakes, and we did it again tonight.”

For Freeport, Ben Beale had a double, and Furlong took the loss despite allowing just two earned runs in six innings, while striking out five and walking one.

“Sean (Furlong) pitched a really good game for us, and we kept his pitch count down,” Freeport coach Ed Carr said. “He was doing what he needed to do. He was getting guys to roll over, and he was getting outs. In the fifth, the first error was on a hard-hit ball. It was a tough play to make. Unfortunately, we made another error after that, and Dom Bucko made us pay for it.”

Bucko finished 2 for 3 with a walk, double, home run and two RBIs. The senior also earned the win on the mound after closing out the final 2 1⁄ 3 innings. All in all, the center fielder said he got the most out of his team's senior night at Kelly Automotive Field.

“Best feeling in the world right now. It's amazing,” Bucko said. “I didn't think it was going to go out. I've hit balls deep here that ended up hitting the wall, but I saw it go over while I was running to first, and it was just a really good feeling.”

Andy Pipes and Dylan Swarmer each hit RBI singles in the pivotal fifth inning for the Knights.

With the win, Knoch (14-3, 12-2) clinched the Section 1-4A crown outright. The comeback victory also marked the Knights' 14th win in their last 15 games. The team's last loss was against Freeport (11-6, 8-5) in the first clash between the section rivals this season.

“Every game we played was a close game, a good game. We were playing in tight games early in the season, and we said it would only help us out in the long run,” O'Donnell said.

“Our section was very competitive; we had close games with every team. To win this section when there's a lot of quality teams, and those guys were one of them, it's an accomplishment.”

The loss puts Freeport in a tough spot in Section 1. The Yellowjackets close out their section schedule at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Derry (10-6, 7-5).

“If we win (Tuesday) we're in, but if we lose we'll need some help,” Carr said. “We keep saying we control our own destiny, but we have to come out and play a complete game (Tuesday).”

Jerin Steele contributed. Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.