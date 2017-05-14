Westmoreland sports lookahead: May 15-20

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MONDAY

WPIAL softball playoffs first-round games begin.

Norwin and Latrobe will play Class 6A softball games at Gateway. Norwin will face Shaler at 3 p.m. and No. 6 Latrobe play Mt. Lebanon at 5.

• In Class 4A, Derry plays Central Valley at Fox Chapel at 3.

• In Class 3A at Hampton, No. 4 Southmoreland plays Riverside at 3.

TUESDAY

WPIAL baseball playoffs begin, and softball playoffs continue.

Hempfield and Penn-Trafford are hoping to begin playoff runs in Class 6A. Hempfield plays Mt. Lebanon at 2 p.m. at Fox Chapel, and Penn-Trafford plays Butler at 7 at North Allegheny.

• In 4A, Greensburg Salem and Derry have games at 2 p.m. Greensburg Salem and New Castle are at Seneca Valley, and Derry and Hopewell meets at Shaler. Belle Vernon and Quaker Valley will play at 6:30 p.m. in Upper St. Clair.

• Franklin Regional and Ringgold play at 7 p.m. at Latrobe in Class 5A.

• Frazier, seeded No. 2 in 2A, plays Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield at 5.

• In Class A, Monessen plays Riverview at 6 at Canon-McMillan.

• WPIAL girls lacrosse playoffs begin as Greensburg Central Catholic plays Seton-La Salle at 6 p.m. at Norwin in Class 2A. In 3A action, Norwin plays host to Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m.

• District 6 Class AA track and field championships will be at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona. Trials begin 4 p.m. Finals start at 6. Ligonier Valley's 400-meter relay team holds the Heritage Conference record (44.1 seconds).

• WPIAL boys lacrosse playoffs begin for Latrobe and Franklin Regional. Both play at 8 p.m. Latrobe is at Upper St. Clair, and Franklin Regional travels to Seneca Valley.

WEDNESDAY

Reigning PIAA softball champions Hempfield (AAAA) and Yough (AAA) begin their postseason quests.

• Hempfield, the No. 1 seed in Class 6A, faces the winner of Monday's Bethel Park/North Hills game at a site and time to be determined.

• Yough, Belle Vernon and returning WPIAL Class AAA champion Mt. Pleasant, the top three teams in Class 4A, are scheduled to play. Sites and times are not determined.

Yough gets the winner of the Indiana/Hopewell game. Belle Vernon plays the Derry Area/Central Valley winner. Mt. Pleasant awaits the Elizabeth-Forward/Beaver game.

• The baseball playoffs resume with Class 5A and A teams. Franklin Regional will face Hampton at 4:30 p.m. at Fox Chapel in 5A. In Class A, Greensburg Central Catholic and Quigley play at Boyce Mayview in Upper St. Clair at 2, and Jeannette faces Western Beaver at 2 at Burkett Complex in Robinson Township.

• Franklin Regional girls lacrosse faces the winner of Monday's game between Greensburg Central Catholic and Seton-La Salle at 6 at Hampton.

THURSDAY

The WPIAL Class AAA and Class AA track and field championships will be at Baldwin. The meet begins at 1 p.m. with running trials and field events. The 3,200-meter relay will be held previous to the 200-meter trials. Rrunning finals will begin about 4 p.m.

• Softball playoffs continue in Class 5A, 2A and A. Penn-Trafford, seeded No. 2 in 5A, faces the winner of the Albert Gallatin/Chartiers Valley game at a site and time to be determined.

• Quarterfinals will be contested in Class 2A and A.

FRIDAY

District 6 baseball playoffs begin.

In Class 3A, Central-Martinsburg, the top seed, will host No. 8 Ligonier Valley at 4 p.m.

— Paul Schofield