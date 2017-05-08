Westmoreland high school roundup: Norwin wins section title; Latrobe's Kollar strikes out 17

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Given the way the top teams battled throughout the season in Section 2-6A, it was expected the race for the section title would go down to the wire.

On Monday afternoon, it was Norwin that outlasted the field, earning sole possession of first place with a 4-2 victory over Penn Hills to claim the section title for the first time since 2012.

Hempfield's 6-5 loss to Connellsville allowed the Knights (13-3, 8-2) to win the title outright.

Cameron O'Brien was 3 for 3 with an RBI, Nick Zona doubled in a run and Caleb Smith was 2 for 3 with a double for the Knights. Nick Lagnese threw a five-hitter with five strikeouts to earn the win.

Connellsville 6, Hempfield 5 — Brody Bonadio hit a walk-off single to lead Connellsville (6-9, 3-7) to a playoff-clinching win in Section 2-6A. Losing pitcher Justin Wright had two hits, and Isaiah DiAndreth had two doubles and an RBI for Hempfield (13-7, 8-2).

Latrobe 1, Franklin Regional 0 — Isaac Echard had an RBI double in the fourth inning that provided the lone run as No. 1 Latrobe (16-2, 14-0) defeated visiting Franklin Regional (11-5, 10-4) in a Section 3-5A game. Jared Kollar threw a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3,Jeannette 1 — Neal McDermott threw 6 2⁄ 3 no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts and Antonio Cavallo got the final out to secure the no-hitter as No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (9-2, 9-1) earned a Section 2-A win. Jason Hoover was 2 for 4 with a double for the Centurions. Blaze Tran allowed five hits and had two strikeouts for Jeannette (10-5, 8-3).

Derry 6, Indiana 5 (10 inn.)— Alex Ulery hit the game-winning single in the top of the 10th inning and finished with three RBIs as Derry (10-6, 7-5) earned a win in Section 1-4A. Conner Watt allowed one hit in six innings of relief.

Greensburg Salem 5, Yough 3 — In Section 1-4A, Ryan Collette hit a two-run single, and Matt Wicker allowed six hits with three strikeouts over five innings, as Greensburg Salem (9-5, 8-5) earned a victory. Nathaniel Roebuck went 2 for 3 for Yough (7-9, 4-9).

Softball

Franklin Regional 7, McKeesport 4— Mallory Halleck hit a three-run home run, and winning pitcher Angalee Beall and Jocelyn Behr each doubled as No. 4 Franklin Regional (13-4, 11-2) won in Section 1-5A. Beall threw a four-hitter with four strikeouts.

Greensburg Central Catholic 13,Springdale 3 (6 inn.) — In Section 2-2A, winning pitcher Felicity Orndoff was 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (4-5, 4-4) earned a victory. Bella Skatell also was 4 for 5. The Centurions scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.

GCC also defeated Shady Side Academy, 21-7, in the second game of a doubleheader.

St. Joseph 19, Jeannette 2 — Faith Johnson was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Jeannette (4-8), but the Jayhawks dropped a Section 3-A game. St. Joseph scored nine runs in the top of the seventh to seal the win.

Greensburg Salem 6, Derry 4 — Nikki Mellinger was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs as Greensburg Salem (5-10) won a nonsection game. Sam Detore and Kam Kelly each doubled for Derry (4-9).

Hempfield 9, McDowell 0 — Morgan Ryan threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and also went 2 for 3 with a home run, as No. 1 Hempfield (19-0) won a nonsection game. Jordan Bernard was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Spartans.

Ligonier Valley 8, Latrobe 7 — Catou Cmar had two hits and scored three runs, and Jane Garver threw three no-hit innings as Ligonier Valley (16-2) knocked off Latrobe (8-7) in a nonsection game.

Boys tennis

Penn-Trafford's Turner Price and Kevin Lee, who played each other for the Section 1-AAA singles title last week, teamed up Monday to reach the finals of the section doubles tournament. They will play Franklin Regional's Surya Seth and Joseph Bonfiglio in the finals at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin Regional.