Pittsburgh high school roundup: Walk-off single gives Pine-Richland a 15-inning victory

It took 15 innings and multiple days to complete, but Pine-Richland capped off a 6-5 victory over Shaler on Craig Kunkel's walk-off single Monday afternoon.

The game originally started Friday but was suspended with the score tied 3-3 after 12 innings.

Pine-Richland (15-3, 9-1) has clinched the Section 1-6A title. Shaler fell to 11-8 overall and 4-6 in section play.

Bethel Park 4, Baldwin 0 — Justin Meis tossed a no-hitter with six strikeouts, and Chris Lee homered as Bethel Park (11-7, 7-4) won a Section 3-6A game.

Mars 1, Hampton 0 — In Section 1-5A, No. 5 Mars (11-5, 10-2) scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to earn a victory. Will Bednar threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts to earn the win.

West Allegheny 7, Chartiers Valley 1 — Nick Ross and Chasen Claus each had two RBIs to help No. 2 West Allegheny (16-1, 11-1) to a Section 2-5A win.

Blackhawk 11, Beaver 6 — Michael Turconi had three hits and four RBIs and Mark Engel had three hits and two RBIs as No. 1 Blackhawk (18-0, 13-0) won in Section 2-4A.

Uniontown 10, Keystone Oaks 4 — Nik Gibson was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to help Uniontown (6-10, 5-8) clinch a playoff berth in Section 3-4A.

Freedom 15, Aliquippa 0 (4 inn.) — Noah Henderson hit for the cycle with eight RBIs as Freedom (13-4, 11-3) won in Section 2-2A.

Serra Catholic 13, Brentwood 0 (5 inn.) — Ben Visnesky threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts, and Nate Piontka hit a two-run home run as No. 1 Serra Catholic (17-1, 13-1) rolled to a Section 3-2A win. Mike Ulishney added a triple and three RBIs.

Vincentian Academy 16, Springdale 1 (3 inn.) — Christian Fedko hit two home runs and had five RBIs and Aidan Thomson hit a three-run home run as No. 3 Vincentian Academy (11-4, 8-1) won in Section 1-A.

Plum 8, Seneca Valley 7 — Michael Anderson and Jason Maltese each had two RBIs, and Markus Cestra went 3 for 3 as No. 3 Plum (12-6) won a nonsection game.

Softball

West Allegheny 5, Montour 2 — Mackenzie Partyka had two RBIs as No. 1 West Allegheny (18-0, 11-0) clinched its third straight title in Section 3-5A.

Serra Catholic 15, Sto-Rox 0 (3 inn.) — Elizabeth Fite threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts, and Nina Grandey was 3 for 3 with two home runs and six RBIs as Serra Catholic (9-5, 7-3) won in Section 1-2A.

Beaver 8, New Brighton 0 — Tayven Rousseau had two home runs and four RBIs as Beaver (9-6) won a nonsection game.

Fox Chapel 8, Mars 7 — Alyssa Guzzie was 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs as Fox Chapel (8-8) won a nonsection game.

South Park 9, Thomas Jefferson 8 — Jill Davison was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as Class 3A No. 2 South Park (13-2) won a nonsection game.