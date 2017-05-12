Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Mt. Pleasant baseball rides strong finish into playoffs
Paul Schofield | Friday, May 12, 2017, 7:27 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Infielder Jason Beranek, warms up during baseball practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, in Mt. Pleasant, on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Infielder Jason Beranek, throws across the field to first base, during baseball practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, in Mt. Pleasant, on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Updated 12 minutes ago

There was a hint of uncertainty for the Mt. Pleasant baseball team when the 2017 season began.

Second-year coach Chris Firmstone said he wasn't sure how his team would mesh being so young, and with the addition of six classifications across the state, what the new section would bring.

Firmstone was familiar with Brownsville and Southmoreland, but he had to learn about the other teams in Section 3-3A.

Mt. Pleasant (11-5, 10-2) started slowly and dropped section games to Brownsville and Waynesburg.

But since consecutive losses to Waynesburg, when the Vikings committed seven errors, and to nonsection rival Yough, Mt. Pleasant has played its best baseball, winning eight of nine and finishing the regular season on a six-game winning streak.

The only loss during that stretch was a 6-5 nonsection defeat to Class 6A Connellsville.

Mt. Pleasant concluded the regular season with a 24-1 victory against Southmoreland and finished the second half of the season undefeated, including wins against Brownsville (10-3) and Waynesburg (5-1).

The Vikings finished as section co-champions with Brownsville (12-3, 10-2). Waynesburg (12-4, 9-3), which began the week in first place, lost to Brownsville and Charleroi (11-6, 7-5) to finish third.

The late-season surge helped Mt. Pleasant earn a No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in the WPIAL playoffs. It will play the winner of Wednesday's game between Avonworth and Shady Side Academy at a time, date and site to be determined.

“Things have progressed nicely,” Firmstone said. “They team is coming together and the (three) seniors have helped bring along the underclassmen. We're competing at every at-bat.”

The three seniors are leading by example.

Senior pitcher/third baseman Jason Beranek leads the team with 25 hits, six doubles and a .463 batting average.

He's third in RBIs with 19, behind senior catcher Brady Duricko's 21 and freshman infielder Joey Shrum's 19. Shrum is batting .429.

Senior pitcher/first baseman Brandon McCormick is hitting .333 with 15 RBIs and is 5-0 with a 0.72 ERA. Beranek is 4-2 on the hill.

“It took time to mesh,” Firmstone said. “We won the second half because it took time for the team to become one.

“When the season began, our hope was to make the playoffs and compete for the section title. We're playing pretty good baseball right now.”

Juniors Cody Reese, Noah Jones and George Tetteris have also stepped up. Reese, an outfielder, is hitting .390 with 19 runs scored. Tetteris, a shortstop, is hitting .311 with 20 runs scored and 11 RBIs, and Lynch, an outfielder, has scored 15 runs.

Sophomore Jared Wagner is a pitcher and outfielder. He is 1-0 with one save, and sophomore Hunter Piper is hitting .273.

Besides Shrum, the other freshmen seeing a lot of action are second baseman Kyle Jones and outfielder Trevor Mason.

With the playoffs scheduled to begin next week, Firmstone said he plans on getting a couple scrimmages lined up to keep his team focused and game ready.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.