Mt. Pleasant baseball rides strong finish into playoffs

There was a hint of uncertainty for the Mt. Pleasant baseball team when the 2017 season began.

Second-year coach Chris Firmstone said he wasn't sure how his team would mesh being so young, and with the addition of six classifications across the state, what the new section would bring.

Firmstone was familiar with Brownsville and Southmoreland, but he had to learn about the other teams in Section 3-3A.

Mt. Pleasant (11-5, 10-2) started slowly and dropped section games to Brownsville and Waynesburg.

But since consecutive losses to Waynesburg, when the Vikings committed seven errors, and to nonsection rival Yough, Mt. Pleasant has played its best baseball, winning eight of nine and finishing the regular season on a six-game winning streak.

The only loss during that stretch was a 6-5 nonsection defeat to Class 6A Connellsville.

Mt. Pleasant concluded the regular season with a 24-1 victory against Southmoreland and finished the second half of the season undefeated, including wins against Brownsville (10-3) and Waynesburg (5-1).

The Vikings finished as section co-champions with Brownsville (12-3, 10-2). Waynesburg (12-4, 9-3), which began the week in first place, lost to Brownsville and Charleroi (11-6, 7-5) to finish third.

The late-season surge helped Mt. Pleasant earn a No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in the WPIAL playoffs. It will play the winner of Wednesday's game between Avonworth and Shady Side Academy at a time, date and site to be determined.

“Things have progressed nicely,” Firmstone said. “They team is coming together and the (three) seniors have helped bring along the underclassmen. We're competing at every at-bat.”

The three seniors are leading by example.

Senior pitcher/third baseman Jason Beranek leads the team with 25 hits, six doubles and a .463 batting average.

He's third in RBIs with 19, behind senior catcher Brady Duricko's 21 and freshman infielder Joey Shrum's 19. Shrum is batting .429.

Senior pitcher/first baseman Brandon McCormick is hitting .333 with 15 RBIs and is 5-0 with a 0.72 ERA. Beranek is 4-2 on the hill.

“It took time to mesh,” Firmstone said. “We won the second half because it took time for the team to become one.

“When the season began, our hope was to make the playoffs and compete for the section title. We're playing pretty good baseball right now.”

Juniors Cody Reese, Noah Jones and George Tetteris have also stepped up. Reese, an outfielder, is hitting .390 with 19 runs scored. Tetteris, a shortstop, is hitting .311 with 20 runs scored and 11 RBIs, and Lynch, an outfielder, has scored 15 runs.

Sophomore Jared Wagner is a pitcher and outfielder. He is 1-0 with one save, and sophomore Hunter Piper is hitting .273.

Besides Shrum, the other freshmen seeing a lot of action are second baseman Kyle Jones and outfielder Trevor Mason.

With the playoffs scheduled to begin next week, Firmstone said he plans on getting a couple scrimmages lined up to keep his team focused and game ready.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.