Westmoreland high school roundup: Derry baseball needs win to advance to playoffs

Derry's playoff hopes are in limbo.

The Trojans dropped a 12-0 decision to Freeport in a Section 1-4A baseball game Tuesday and fell to fifth place with a game to play.

Derry (10-7, 7-6) will host Greensburg Salem (9-5, 8-5) at 4 p.m. Wednesday and needs a win to tie the Golden Lions and qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. The teams would tie for fourth, and both would advance.

Zack Blystone and Donte Klapchar had singles for Derry as James Flemm threw a two-hitter with three strikeouts for Freeport (12-6, 9-5).

Flemm also went 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the playoff-bound Yellowjackets.

Yough 1, Highlands 0 — Nathaniel Roebuck singled in a run in the sixth inning to give Yough (8-9, 5-9) a Section 1-4A win. Jarett Bach threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts to earn the shutout.

Jefferson-Morgan 11,Greensburg Central Catholic 10 — Losing pitcher James Rice had four hits and two RBIs, and Antonio Cavallo added three hits and three RBIs for Greensburg Central Catholic (9-3, 9-2), which dropped a decision in Section 2-A. The teams play again Wednesday at GCC.

Jefferson-Morgan (10-5, 10-1) has clinched a share of the section title and can win it outright with a win.

Eden Christian 6, Jeannette 4 — In a nonsection matchup, Tyler Elliott was 4 for 4 with an RBI but Jeannette (10-6) fell short against Class A No. 2 Eden Christian (12-3). Tre Cunningham and Eric Hall also had RBIs for the Jayhawks.

Ligonier Valley 13, Purchase Line 3(5 inn.) — Cooper Mills was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Sully Schueltz hit a three-run triple as Ligonier Valley (12-6, 11-5) won in the District 6 Heritage Conference. Antonio Hernandez threw a five-hitter with four strikeouts to earn the win.

Softball

Penn-Trafford 10, Greensburg Salem 0 (5 inn.) — Maura Mallon was 4 for 4 and Emma Nedley was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs as No. 2 Penn-Trafford (14-4, 12-2) earned a Section 1-5A win and clinched the outright section title. Morgan Hilty allowed three hits over four innings to earn the win.

Plum 8, Franklin Regional 2 — Angalee Beall had a double and also allowed six hits with four strikeouts in six innings, but No. 4 Franklin Regional (13-5, 11-3) lost a Section 1-5A game. MacKenzie Lake homered for Plum (11-6, 10-4).

Greensburg Central Catholic 16, Northgate 1 (3 inn.) — Haley Moore was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Kennedy Johnston hit a three-run homer as Greensburg Central Catholic (5-6, 5-5) won in Section 2-2A. Felicity Orndoff threw a four-hitter to earn the win. The Centurions also dropped an 11-1 decision to No. 5 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (11-4, 10-0).

Jeannette 14, Geibel 0 (5 inn.) — Jada Morgan was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, and Faith Johnston threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts as Jeannette (5-8, 4-7) won in Section 3-A.

Hempfield 7, North Allegheny 0 — Morgan Ryan threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts as Class 6A No. 1 Hempfield (20-0) won a nonsection game. Laura Fox was 3 for 4 and Kelsey Tobin, and Autumn Beasley each had two hits for the Spartans.

Ligonier Valley 17, Purchase Line 0 (5 inn.) — Lexie Petrof had four hits, three RBIs and scored three runs, and Abi Cmar added three hits and three RBIs as Ligonier Valley (17-2, 15-0) clinched the District 6 Heritage Conference title. Jane Garver threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and knocked in five runs.

Boys tennis

The Penn-Trafford tennis team added a little more hardware to its trophy case as the doubles tandem of Turner Price and Kevin Lee captured the Section 1-AAA title with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Franklin Regional's Surya Seth and Joseph Bonfiglio in the section doubles final.

The Warriors also claimed the section's team title and singles title. The Warriors' second doubles team of Michael Stock and Chris Montgomery defeated Hempfield's Mason Harbaugh and Aidan Kelly, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, in the consolation match. All four teams advance to the WPIAL tournament Thursday at Bethel Park.