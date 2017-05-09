Kollar's gem wraps up undefeated section title for Latrobe

With a section title secured, Latrobe's baseball team wanted perfection.

Senior pitcher Jared Kollar delivered it with a 17-strikeout, two-hit masterpiece in a 1-0 win over Franklin Regional on Monday. The effort helped the Wildcats finish with an unblemished mark (14-0) in Section 3-5A.

“It's special. I'll probably remember that my whole life. Not many times do you have 17 strikeouts,” Kollar said. “The fact that it clinched an undefeated section championship just made it 10 times better. Going undefeated in the section hardly ever happens; it was a great.

“(Franklin Regional) is in second place in the section. It feels good to go out there and wreak havoc on their hitting.”

Isaac Echard's double drove in the game's lone run in the fourth inning. It was all the run support Kollar needed.

“That just kind of capped off the regular season for us. We've known Jared is a pretty special kid,” Latrobe coach Matt Basciano said. “It was extra special for him to do that against a good Franklin Regional team. Their kids kept us off balance, too. We've had a few games like that where we've found different ways to win. Even if we go down to a team early, the guys have confidence we'll bounce back.”

Kollar, a Seton Hill recruit, made sure Latrobe (16-2 overall) did not fall behind. The righty needed 94 pitches to defeat the Panthers. His 17 strikeouts were the most in the WPIAL since Hempfield's Zach Martinelli had an 18-strikeout game in 2013.

“He is usually very efficient. He usually works ahead in the count and has them going after his pitches,” Basciano said. “He is a bulldog out there. He just goes right at the kids. Jared has the confidence to throw any pitch at any point in the count.”

Kollar got in a groove early against Franklin Regional.

“I was feeling pretty good,” he said. “I was pretty much throwing fastballs and curveballs. My curve was really on (Monday).”

The win over the Panthers was Latrobe's ninth in a row. The Wildcats gave up just three runs in that span.

“A big part of it is pitching and defense. That keeps us in the games until the bats come alive or we are able to manufacture a run,” Basciano said. “Jared is definitely a key part of the program, but the overall team has worked so hard to accomplish this. They are not staying satisfied. It's been a great run so far, but we're not ready for it to be over anytime soon.”

The Wildcats, ranked No. 1 by the Tribune-Review, will enter the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs as one of the top seeds.

“We just won nine in a row. We want to keep that going until we lose — hopefully, that's later on, rather than sooner,” Kollar said.

