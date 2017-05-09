Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Kollar's gem wraps up undefeated section title for Latrobe

Joe Sager | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jared Kollar (20) pitches with a 4-1 lead over Hempfield in the third inning on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jared Kollar pitches in a game against Hempfield on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jared Kollar pitches during a scrimmage with Blairsville on Monday, March 20, 2017, at Greater Latrobe High School.

Updated 12 minutes ago

With a section title secured, Latrobe's baseball team wanted perfection.

Senior pitcher Jared Kollar delivered it with a 17-strikeout, two-hit masterpiece in a 1-0 win over Franklin Regional on Monday. The effort helped the Wildcats finish with an unblemished mark (14-0) in Section 3-5A.

“It's special. I'll probably remember that my whole life. Not many times do you have 17 strikeouts,” Kollar said. “The fact that it clinched an undefeated section championship just made it 10 times better. Going undefeated in the section hardly ever happens; it was a great.

“(Franklin Regional) is in second place in the section. It feels good to go out there and wreak havoc on their hitting.”

Isaac Echard's double drove in the game's lone run in the fourth inning. It was all the run support Kollar needed.

“That just kind of capped off the regular season for us. We've known Jared is a pretty special kid,” Latrobe coach Matt Basciano said. “It was extra special for him to do that against a good Franklin Regional team. Their kids kept us off balance, too. We've had a few games like that where we've found different ways to win. Even if we go down to a team early, the guys have confidence we'll bounce back.”

Kollar, a Seton Hill recruit, made sure Latrobe (16-2 overall) did not fall behind. The righty needed 94 pitches to defeat the Panthers. His 17 strikeouts were the most in the WPIAL since Hempfield's Zach Martinelli had an 18-strikeout game in 2013.

“He is usually very efficient. He usually works ahead in the count and has them going after his pitches,” Basciano said. “He is a bulldog out there. He just goes right at the kids. Jared has the confidence to throw any pitch at any point in the count.”

Kollar got in a groove early against Franklin Regional.

“I was feeling pretty good,” he said. “I was pretty much throwing fastballs and curveballs. My curve was really on (Monday).”

The win over the Panthers was Latrobe's ninth in a row. The Wildcats gave up just three runs in that span.

“A big part of it is pitching and defense. That keeps us in the games until the bats come alive or we are able to manufacture a run,” Basciano said. “Jared is definitely a key part of the program, but the overall team has worked so hard to accomplish this. They are not staying satisfied. It's been a great run so far, but we're not ready for it to be over anytime soon.”

The Wildcats, ranked No. 1 by the Tribune-Review, will enter the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs as one of the top seeds.

“We just won nine in a row. We want to keep that going until we lose — hopefully, that's later on, rather than sooner,” Kollar said.

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.