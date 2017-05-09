Pittsburgh high school roundup: Quaker Valley upsets No. 1 Blackhawk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jack Hendricks' two-run single in the bottom of the third inning was enough to put a blemish on the Blackhawk baseball team's perfect season.

Ethan Moore held the top-ranked Cougars to six hits and struck out five batters in 5 2⁄ 3 innings as Quaker Valley upset Blackhawk, 2-1, in a Section 2-4A game Tuesday afternoon.

Moore also was 2 for 3 with a double, and Jake Commens closed out the win for the Quakers (8-6, 8-6), who have qualified for the playoffs. John Nixon had an RBI single, and Jon Pence threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts for Blackhawk (), which still claimed the section title.

Hopewell 3, Ambridge 0 — Mitchell Heranic had two hits and an RBI as Hopewell (11-9, 8-6) won in Section 2-4A.

South Park 12, Keystone Oaks 0 (5 inn.) — Bryce Groff had three hits, including two doubles and two RBIs, as No. 2 South Park (18-2, 13-1) clinched the Section 3-4A title. Kyle Thompson was 3 for 3 with two doubles and one RBI, and Kevin Vaupel allowed three hits with eight strikeouts.

Chartiers Valley 9, Brashear 1 — Reed Bruggeman and Tristan Zimmer each had two RBIs as Chartiers Valley (10-8, 7-4) won Section 2-5A game.

West Allegheny 4, California 1 — Devin Donaldson was 2 for 2 with a double to help No. 2 West Allegheny (17-1, 11-1) to a Section 2-5A win.

Vincentian Academy 3, Union 1 — Aidan Thomson threw a six-hitter with four strikeouts as the No. 3 Royals (12-4, 9-1) clinched their fourth straight section title in Section 1-A. Nate Chrsitian was 3 for 3 and Christian Fedko was 2 for 2 for the Royals, who shared the section title with Eden Christian.

Serra Catholic 14, East Allegheny 4 (6 inn.) — Zach Bowen was 3 for 4 with a triple and Mark Black was 3 for 4 with two doubles to lead No. 1 Serra Catholic (18-1) to a nonsection win.

Softball

Bethel Park 8, Baldwin 7 — Ashley Burford's sixth-inning grand slam helped Bethel Park (11-4, 8-4) earn a Section 1-6A win. Samantha Wampler was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for No. 3 Baldwin (11-3, 9-2).

Canon-McMillan 13, Peters Township 2 (5 inn.) — Kylah Kubiczki and Brittney Crawford each homered as No. 2 Canon-McMillan (10-3, 10-1) won in Section 1-6A.

Albert Gallatin 8, Laurel Highlands 6 — Annalia Paoli hit her 12th home run of the season, a three-run shot, as Albert Gallatin (16-3, 10-2) won in Section 2-5A. Megan Riffle had four RBIs for Laurel Highlands (2-14, 1-11), which scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Hampton 6, Mars 5 — Lydia Quaglia and Hannah Dietz each went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Hampton (9-8, 6-6) to a Section 3-5A win. Dietz homered for the Talbots, who scored twice in the top of the seventh to seal the win.

Montour 5, Moon 3 — Brittney Seibert hit a three-run home run and Hannah Yost hit a solo shot to lead Montour (11-7, 8-4) past No. 3 Moon (11-4, 8-4) in a Section 3-5A game.

Chartiers Valley 4, West Allegheny 2 — No. 1 West Allegheny (18-1, 11-1) suffered its first loss of the season in a Section 3-5A setback against Chartiers Valley (9-7, 7-5).

Elizabeth Forward 8, West Mifflin 0 — Jessica Cartia homered and doubled to lead Elizabeth Forward (8-10, 7-5) to a win in Section 2-4A. Lauren Mathews threw a five-hitter with three strikeouts.

Sewickley Academy 16, Cornell 0 (3 inn.) — Chander White and Alyssa Winters each had five RBIs to boost No. 4 Sewickley Academy (13-2, 11-1) to a Section 1-A victory. Alexis Barlock threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts.