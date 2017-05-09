Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Quaker Valley upsets No. 1 Blackhawk

Staff Reports | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Jack Hendricks' two-run single in the bottom of the third inning was enough to put a blemish on the Blackhawk baseball team's perfect season.

Ethan Moore held the top-ranked Cougars to six hits and struck out five batters in 5 23 innings as Quaker Valley upset Blackhawk, 2-1, in a Section 2-4A game Tuesday afternoon.

Moore also was 2 for 3 with a double, and Jake Commens closed out the win for the Quakers (8-6, 8-6), who have qualified for the playoffs. John Nixon had an RBI single, and Jon Pence threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts for Blackhawk (), which still claimed the section title.

Hopewell 3, Ambridge 0 — Mitchell Heranic had two hits and an RBI as Hopewell (11-9, 8-6) won in Section 2-4A.

South Park 12, Keystone Oaks 0 (5 inn.) — Bryce Groff had three hits, including two doubles and two RBIs, as No. 2 South Park (18-2, 13-1) clinched the Section 3-4A title. Kyle Thompson was 3 for 3 with two doubles and one RBI, and Kevin Vaupel allowed three hits with eight strikeouts.

Chartiers Valley 9, Brashear 1 — Reed Bruggeman and Tristan Zimmer each had two RBIs as Chartiers Valley (10-8, 7-4) won Section 2-5A game.

West Allegheny 4, California 1 — Devin Donaldson was 2 for 2 with a double to help No. 2 West Allegheny (17-1, 11-1) to a Section 2-5A win.

Vincentian Academy 3, Union 1 — Aidan Thomson threw a six-hitter with four strikeouts as the No. 3 Royals (12-4, 9-1) clinched their fourth straight section title in Section 1-A. Nate Chrsitian was 3 for 3 and Christian Fedko was 2 for 2 for the Royals, who shared the section title with Eden Christian.

Serra Catholic 14, East Allegheny 4 (6 inn.) — Zach Bowen was 3 for 4 with a triple and Mark Black was 3 for 4 with two doubles to lead No. 1 Serra Catholic (18-1) to a nonsection win.

Softball

Bethel Park 8, Baldwin 7 — Ashley Burford's sixth-inning grand slam helped Bethel Park (11-4, 8-4) earn a Section 1-6A win. Samantha Wampler was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for No. 3 Baldwin (11-3, 9-2).

Canon-McMillan 13, Peters Township 2 (5 inn.) — Kylah Kubiczki and Brittney Crawford each homered as No. 2 Canon-McMillan (10-3, 10-1) won in Section 1-6A.

Albert Gallatin 8, Laurel Highlands 6 — Annalia Paoli hit her 12th home run of the season, a three-run shot, as Albert Gallatin (16-3, 10-2) won in Section 2-5A. Megan Riffle had four RBIs for Laurel Highlands (2-14, 1-11), which scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Hampton 6, Mars 5 — Lydia Quaglia and Hannah Dietz each went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Hampton (9-8, 6-6) to a Section 3-5A win. Dietz homered for the Talbots, who scored twice in the top of the seventh to seal the win.

Montour 5, Moon 3 — Brittney Seibert hit a three-run home run and Hannah Yost hit a solo shot to lead Montour (11-7, 8-4) past No. 3 Moon (11-4, 8-4) in a Section 3-5A game.

Chartiers Valley 4, West Allegheny 2 — No. 1 West Allegheny (18-1, 11-1) suffered its first loss of the season in a Section 3-5A setback against Chartiers Valley (9-7, 7-5).

Elizabeth Forward 8, West Mifflin 0 — Jessica Cartia homered and doubled to lead Elizabeth Forward (8-10, 7-5) to a win in Section 2-4A. Lauren Mathews threw a five-hitter with three strikeouts.

Sewickley Academy 16, Cornell 0 (3 inn.) — Chander White and Alyssa Winters each had five RBIs to boost No. 4 Sewickley Academy (13-2, 11-1) to a Section 1-A victory. Alexis Barlock threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.