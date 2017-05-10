Jeannette baseball aims to keep momentum going in playoffs

It's unknown when Jeannette last won a baseball section championship.

The Jayhawks had a playoff drought of four decades until they reached the postseason in 2008. But, the squad has not claimed a section title along the way.

The team came close this year and had a chance heading into the final week of Section 2-A play. However, Monday's 3-1 loss to Greensburg Central Catholic eliminated the team from the title equation. Two Centurions pitchers combined on a no-hitter to help the squad complete the sweep. Jeannette dropped a 5-4 decision earlier in the season.

“After that first game, I think the players knew we have some potential to do good things,” Jeannette coach Marcus Clarkson said. “We put ourselves in position to have a shot at the section.”

Nevertheless, Jeannette (11-6, 9-3) heads into the WPIAL playoffs with plenty of momentum.

“Our main goal was to get in the playoffs and we already did that,” Clarkson said. “We've been winning some games here over the last couple weeks. That's what you want your team to do toward the end of the season. You want them to be playing their best baseball. I think we are doing that.”

Between the losses to the Centurions, the Jayhawks rattled off five wins. They outscored their opponents 64-9 in that span, too.

“The guys at the end of the lineup really have been stepping up for us,” Clarkson said. “When you get guys at the end of your lineup hitting well, it makes things a lot easier. It's been nice for the last couple weeks.”

Sophomores Drake Petrillo, Zander Malik and Seth Howard are three players who have provided a boost at the bottom of the lineup. Mike Pompei, Tre Cunningham, Tyler Elliott and Brendt Billeck anchor the top of the lineup.

“I think we have the capability to have good at-bats and get guys on base,” Clarkson said. “What we didn't do early in the year was a lot of running. We're picking that up. We've been stealing a lot of bases and taking advantage of our speed.”

Jeannette has leaned on its pitching depth, too. Senior Blaze Tran leads a rotation that includes Pompei and Cunningham. Malik has seen some innings, as well.

“We still have some work to do, but we've had some really good performances on the mound. You know you're clicking when you get your offense and pitching going at the same time,” Clarkson said. “Pitching depth is one thing we thought we had early in the season and that's important because, with high school baseball, you just never you when you're going to play.

“I think we could even go deeper. Seth Howard has a good arm; we just haven't been able to get him out there. The top guys in the rotation are really getting it done for us.”

The Jayhawks want to make a deep postseason run. They reached the quarterfinals two years ago and fell in the first round last year. They hope the lessons learned pay off now.

“We have some guys who have that experience, and that means a lot,” Clarkson said. “Some of our seniors started for three or four years, and they know what it takes. For us, being a small school, that's great. You don't get that too much. We hope it helps us.”

