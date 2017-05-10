Westmoreland high school roundup: GCC settles for 2nd in Section 2-A

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Central Catholic's hopes for a section title came up a few runs short.

The Centurions finished second in Section 2-A after falling to Jefferson-Morgan, 10-8, on Wednesday in Carbon. The Rockets (11-5, 11-1) defeated GCC, 11-10, on Tuesday.

Ethan Bailey was 2 for 4 for the Centurions (9-4, 9-3).

Isaac Dean (four RBIs) and Gage Clark (three RBIs) each had two hits for the Rockets.

Jeannette 11, Geibel 1 — Mike Pompei hit a two-run home run, Tyler Elliott was 3 for 4 and Nick Caesar was 2 for 2 as Jeannette (11-6) earned a Section 2-A win. Pompei allowed three hits with seven strikeouts in four innings to earn the win, which was the 100th of coach Marcus Clarkson's career.

Latrobe 11, Ligonier Valley 4 — Jared Kollar hit a two-run triple and Matt Henderson also had an RBI triple to help Class 5A No. 1 Latrobe (17-2) earn a nonsection win. Zach Kokoska allowed four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts to earn the win.

Norwin 5, Peters Township 4 — Nick Zona was 2 for 3, and Luke Whalen had the game-winning RBI as Norwin (13-3) won a nonsection game.

Penn-Trafford 5, Franklin Regional 3 — Christian Pfrogner allowed three hits with four strikeouts over five innings to help Penn-Trafford (10-9) earn a nonsection win. Jordan Sabol and Robbie Buck each had two hits and an RBI, and Josh Spiegel knocked in two runs for the Warriors. Will Constantin doubled for the Panthers (11-6).

Softball

Jeannette 20, Ellis School 0 (5 inn.) — Faith Johnston (three RBIs), Grace Johnston and Savannah Berry (two RBIs) all had three hits to help Jeannette (6-8, 5-7) to a Section 3-A win. Johnston threw a two-hitter with four strikeouts.

Derry 15, Blairsville 2 (5 inn.) — Chelsea Bisi was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a home run with five RBIs and three runs scored as Derry (5-9, 3-7) won a nonsection game. Winning pitcher Danielle Zemba was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs.

Latrobe 4, Penn-Trafford 1 — Makayla Munchinski was 3 for 4 and Kiley Myers tossed a four-hitter with seven strikeouts as Class 6A No. 5 Latrobe (9-7) won a nonsection game over Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford (14-5).

Monessen 5, Southmoreland 3 — Bethany Bunner was 2 for 3 for Southmoreland (9-6), which dropped a nonsection game.

Norwin 9, Elizabeth Forward 7 — Johnna Karas was 3 for 4 with a triple and RBI as Norwin (8-8) won a nonsection game.

Who's in?

The WPIAL baseball and softball playoff fields are set, and several teams from Westmoreland County qualified.

Baseball qualifiers include Norwin, Hempfield and Penn-Trafford in Class 6A; Latrobe and Franklin Regional in 5A; Greensburg Salem and Derry in 4A; Belle Vernon and Mt. Pleasant in 3A; Greensburg Central Catholic, Jeannette and Monessen in Class A.

Advancing in softball are Hempfield, Latrobe and Norwin in Class 6A; Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional in 5A; Mt. Pleasant, Derry, Belle Vernon and Yough in 4A; Southmoreland in 3A; Greensburg Central Catholic in 2A; and Monessen in Class A.