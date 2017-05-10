Derry rallies past Greensburg Salem to clinch playoff berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Derry baseball coach John Flickinger said he had confidence his players could get the job done in their Section 1-4A finale Wednesday against Greensburg Salem.

Needing a win over the Golden Lions to clinch a spot in the WPIAL playoffs, the Trojans had to bounce back quickly from a 12-0 loss to Freeport only 24 hours earlier.

Derry lost to Yough on May 2 but came back a day later and pounded Highlands, so a recent precedent had been set.

The Trojans had to rally against Greensburg Salem, and they scored seven runs over their final two at-bats to claim an 8-3 home victory.

“It was a fantastic feeling to get this win,” Derry starting pitcher Zack Blystone said. “We came out on senior night and scratched out a tough win against a team we lost to the first time. I was able to settle down after the first couple of innings, and my teammates picked me up.”

Derry finished 8-6 in section play and tied Greensburg Salem (8-6) for fourth place in the standings behind champion Knoch, runner-up Deer Lakes and third-place Freeport. The Golden Lions already had clinched a playoff spot before Wednesday's contest.

The WPIAL playoff brackets, with times and dates for each first-round matchup, are scheduled to be released Friday. The Class 4A bracket will feature 13 teams from the three sections, and the top three seeds will receive byes.

The Trojans (11-7 overall) return to the postseason after missing out in 2016. Greensburg Salem (9-6 overall) is back in the playoffs after a four-year absence.

“I tried to use the Yough-Highlands (back-to-back) scenario as motivation,” Flickinger said. “Plus, there was no tomorrow if we didn't get this win. Now, it's the playoffs, and anything can happen. We slipped up on a couple of games, but we had a pretty good season and deserved to make the playoffs. We played in a pretty tough section.”

Greensburg Salem built a 3-1 lead with an RBI single in the second inning from Jonathan Borbonus and a pair of unearned runs in the top of the third.

Robert Borbonus had a run-scoring single in the third, and the other run scored on a throwing error.

The Trojans' defense and Blystone limited the Golden Lions the rest of the way.

Blystone walked five over the final four innings, but he gave up only one hit. He surrendered six hits overall in the complete-game triumph.

While the Golden Lions were coming up empty offensively, Derry's bats came alive. The Trojans tallied four hits and scored three runs in the fifth and added four runs in the sixth on two more hits, two walks and a hit batter.

Alex Ulery paced the uprising with an RBI single in the fifth and a two-run double in the sixth. Ulery later scored on a double steal for Derry's final run.

“(Greensburg Salem starter Alec) Shaw is a good pitcher,” Ulery said. “We've faced him before. We knew we had to wait him out through the first couple of innings and take our chances late.”

Shaw left the game after the fifth, and Andrew Rosenberg worked the sixth for the Golden Lions. Derry finished with seven hits.

Dajauhn Hertzog had a pair of singles to lead Greensburg Salem.

“Derry played with a little desperation early on, and we were able to match their intensity and build a lead,” GS coach Bill Wisniewski said. “We didn't push across a couple of runs when we had the chance. As the game progressed, they hung around. We walked some guys, and they got some big knocks. This was a playoff atmosphere. We have to clean up the little things. Execution will be key in the playoffs.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.