Baseball

Baseball coaches await their WPIAL playoff destinations, opponents
Michael Love | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 10:21 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Jim Basilone said he has no idea where his team will fit when the WPIAL releases the baseball playoff brackets Friday afternoon.

But the first-year coach at Valley is sure of one thing: His players are “pretty excited and pumped about just being in the playoffs.”

The Vikings program returns to the postseason for the first time since 2008, and they are seeking their first playoff win since defeating Southmoreland in a Class AA preliminary-round game in '06.

“This is a whole new experience for the guys, but they are mentally focused and ready,” Basilone said. “They are swimming into different waters, but they know they can advance if they can hit the ball. Our pitching and defense has been pretty solid, but we have to be able to score runs, no matter who we play.”

The Vikings finished fourth in Section 1-3A with a 3-7 mark. They will take a 7-10 overall record into the postseason, which is scheduled to begin Monday.

Coaches all over the WPIAL have speculated as to what criteria will be used to seed the teams and place them in each bracket. The increase from four to six classifications meant close to a dozen more teams would enter the playoffs.

Twelve teams — four teams from three sections — will enter the playoffs in 5A, 2A and 1A. Because of fourth-place ties, 13 teams will be in the field for 6A, 4A and 3A.

The brackets with 12 teams will feature byes for the top four seeds, and the 13-team brackets will have three byes into the quarterfinals.

Deer Lakes and Freeport snagged the second- and third-place spots, respectively, from Section 1-4A. The section bumped the overall field to 13 teams as Derry and Greesburg Salem tied for fourth place. Knoch captured the section championship.

The Yellowjackets (12-7, 9-5) will join the WPIAL party after clinching in their section finale against Derry on Tuesday.

“We took about 24 hours to celebrate clinching because there was some stress going into it,” Freeport first-year coach Ed Carr said. “Our section was competitive all the way up to the end. Now, it's preparation for a new season. We're focusing on a number of things we know we will need to improve on if we will be successful.”

Carr said he probably had about 20 people tell him 20 different things about where they might fall in the 4A bracket.

“Personally, I haven't even tried to figure it out,” he said. “Every time I've tried to figure it out in the past, it's been totally different. We take a quick look at potential opponents. But the bottom line is that we have a good chance. We played some pretty good baseball down the stretch.”

Deer Lakes first-year coach Josh Tysk also is surveying the potential first-round opponents with a keen interest in where his team will fall.

The Lancers were the No. 4 team in the final Tribune-Review Class 4A rankings released last weekend, but will that translate into a No. 4 or higher seed for playoffs? A four-seed means a first-round game, and a No. 3 seed means a bye into the quarterfinals.

Deer Lakes finished the regular season 13-5 overall and 11-3 in Section 1-4A. They shut out Highlands, 10-0, Monday to snap a two-game losing streak.

Despite a 10-5 loss Monday to Steel Valley in its Section 1-3A finale and a 4-2 loss Thursday on the road to playoff-bound Armstrong from Class 5A, Burrell improved its playoff resume with a six-game winning streak late in the regular season.

Bucs coach Mark Spohn said he hopes that translates into a solid seed in the 13-team bracket. He thinks his squad will be seeded in the middle of the pack.

“It's hard to predict what the committee will do in 3A. There probably will be a lot of shuffling around before its set,” Spohn said. “I'm not sure how (Thursday's loss to Armstrong) will affect us.”

Burrell heads into the playoffs 9-7 overall. It finished second in Section 1 at 7-3. Steel Valley won the section crown at 10-0. All of Burrell's losses were to playoff teams.

Springdale coach Jim Hastings expects the WPIAL to seed the Dynamos at the lower end of the pool of 12 teams in 1A with a fourth-place finish in Section 1, a 4-6 section mark and a 5-9 overall record. But he is optimistic about his team's chances.

“No matter who we play in the first round, it will be a very winable game if we play the way we are capable,” said Hastings, whole leads Springdale into the playoffs for the second straight year. “Would we have liked to have finished higher in the section? Of course. But we're there. Everyone has a shot, and the guys like that.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

