Previewing the WPIAL baseball playoffs

Here's a breakdown of the WPIAL baseball playoffs:

Class 6A

Favorite: Pine-Richland's strength is its pitching. Virginia Tech recruit Ryan Okuda (6-0) has allowed just one earned run in 41 innings and struck out 55. He threw a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts to defeat Hempfield, 1-0, in March. The Rams held teams to three runs or fewer 13 times, key because their lineup has just one player hitting .300 or better.

Contenders: Canon McMillan has two unbeaten right-handers in junior Zach Rohaley (6-0, 0.74) and sophomore Cam Weston (5-0, 1.45), a Michigan recruit who reaches 90 mph. First baseman Ian Hess leads the Big Macs with a .509 average, three homers, 26 RBIs and 21 runs. Norwin replaced all nine starters from last year's WPIAL title team, but pitcher Ryan Weaver (4-0, 3.16) and first baseman Matt Lamanti (.375, 4 HRs, 26 RBIs) led this group to a section title. Bethel Park's lineup is experienced and has pitching depth around junior Justin Meis (4-0, 0.64) and senior Zach Straub (3-1, 1.98). Hempfield has five players hitting above .300, led by Seton Hill outfield recruit Jordan Fiedor (.371).

Don't overlook: North Allegheny had early-season wins over Latrobe, Mt. Lebanon and Canon-McMillan.

Prediction: Canon-McMillan over Pine-Richland

Class 5A

Favorite: West Allegheny's two star lefties could take the team to the WPIAL finals for the third time in four seasons. The Indians' ace, Coastal Carolina recruit Michael Crawford, is 7-1 with a 1.54 ERA. Freshman Austin Hendrick is 3-0 with a 0.32 ERA, and leads the team with 17 RBIs and three homers. The Indians outscored their final nine opponents 62-10.

Contenders: Latrobe has the lineup to win its first WPIAL baseball title, led by Virginia Tech recruit Zach Kokoska, an outfielder and left-handed pitcher who leads with a .589 average, 25 RBIs, 19 runs and four homers. Jared Kollar (Seton Hill) and Ryan Shawley (Chatham) combined are 12-1 with 113 strikeouts in 82 innings. But the Wildcats lack recent postseason success: four trips in the past 12 seasons with no semifinal appearances. North Hills and Mars shared the Section 5 title; their May 3 matchup lasted 12 innings (NH won 2-1). Marietta recruit Damian Yenzi is a catalyst for North Hills. The senior 3B leads the team with a .500 batting average (29-58) and 21 runs. Mars' top hitter is Alderson Broaddus recruit Dylan Rotz (.390).

Don't overlook: Moon is the only team to defeat West A: a 9-5 victory April 19.

Prediction: Latrobe over West Allegheny

Class 4A

Favorite: Blackhawk will attempt to reach the WPIAL finals for the third time in four seasons, but it may have lost some momentum after consecutive one-run losses to Quaker Valley and Mars. Wake Forest recruit Mike Turconi (.556) and Radford recruit Mark Engel (.404) lead coach Bob Amalia's team. Turconi, a junior shortstop, has 36 RBIs, 27 runs and five homers. The top pitcher, junior Andrew McClymonds, is 7-0 with a 0.21 ERA.

Contenders: Kent State outfield recruit Dominic Bucko helped Knoch win WPIAL and PIAA titles as a sophomore in 2015. He'll try to win another under first-year coach Sean O'Donnell. Knoch defeated Class 6A contender Pine-Richland, 5-3, on Tuesday. Clarion recruit Kyle Thompson helped South Park outscore its final five opponents 47-3. SP won 15 of its last 16. Deer Lakes lost two of its last three games to finish behind Knoch, but Virginia Wesleyan recruit Zach Lubick is a two-way standout. He's batting .481 with 20 RBIs and has a 5-1 record with a 1.82 ERA.

Don't overlook: Belle Vernon has four hitters over .370, which includes Mercyhurst catcher recruit Jordan Zilka (.396, 18 RBIs, 2 HRs). Gannon recruit Deven Judy is 5-1 with a 0.64 ERA.

Prediction: Blackhawk over Knoch

Class 3A

Favorite: Riverside seeks its second consecutive WPIAL title after winning Class AA last season. The Panthers' lone loss was to Beaver in the first week of the season. They've won 15 in a row since, including wins over Class 4A qualifiers Knoch and New Castle. Senior starter Cristian Cicchinelli carries a 5-0 record and 0.71 ERA into the playoffs. Austin Dambach leads with 21 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Contenders: Steel Valley won Section 1 behind starters Tanner Cannon (5-1, 1.70) and Nick Harhai (4-0, 3.07), a freshman with a no-hitter this year. Joe Kraft (25 RBIs) leads an offense that three times scored at least 14 runs. The Ironmen won Class AA in 2014. Brownsville and Mt. Pleasant shared the Section 3 title, but Mt. Pleasant won their most recent matchup, 10-3 on April 26. Pitt-Johnstown recruit Jason Beranek (team-best .463 average) and senior Brandon McCormick (5-0, 1.21 ERA) lead Mt. Pleasant. Waynesburg has junior Trey Rohanna (.426, 21 RBIs) and senior Hunter Robinson (5-0, 0.57 ERA), but lost three of its last four games to finished third in Section 3.

Don't overlook: Burrell had built a six-game winning streak late in the year before a 10-5 loss to Steel Valley.

Prediction: Riverside over Steel Valley

Class 2A

Favorite: Serra Catholic's offensive output is remarkable. The Eagles outscored their 20 opponents 259-35 and scored 10 runs or more 17 times. Six of Serra's batters have more than 20 RBIs, led by Ben Visnesky and Mark Black with 31 each. Visnesky (.615 average), a junior pitcher, also leads the team with an 8-0 record and 1.03 ERA. Serra seeks its second consecutive WPIAL title (Class A in 2016).

Contenders: Brentwood was the only team to defeat Serra Catholic this season, with a 5-1 victory April 25. Senior Tanner Klein (.489, 19 RBIs) and junior Easton Klein (.404, 18 RBIs) are two-way standouts. Tanner is 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA, and Easton is 4-0 with a 1.60. Brentwood defeated Class 3A contender Steel Valley, 8-6, Thursday. California keeps catchers busy as coach Nick Damico's team has stolen 121 bases. Senior Johnny DeFranco leads with 27 steals, and has a .506 on-base percentage and 27 runs. OLSH won Section 2 with Dylan Osheka, a senior who's 9-0 with a 1.12 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 innings. Freedom's Nick and Noah Henderson have 28 RBIs each.

Don't overlook: Neshannock finished third in Section 2, but the Lancers have reached the WPIAL finals five times since 2010.

Prediction: Serra Catholic over California

Class A

Favorite: Vincentian Academy won the state Class A championship last season, but the Royals are still in search of their first WPIAL title. UConn recruits Christian and Kyler Fedko fuel the team's offense. Christian Fedko, a senior, is hitting .489 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs. Kyler Fedko, a junior, has a .476 average with four homers and 23 RBIs. VA reached the WPIAL semifinals last year after first-round losses in 2015, '14 and '13.

Contenders: Eden Christian shared the Section 1 title with Vincentian, so the baseball committee awarded them the first two seeds in the bracket. Vincentian won their first matchup 6-3, and Eden won the rematch 7-5. Jefferson-Morgan won Section 1 behind senior Isaac Dean (.438), who led with 30 RBIs, 10 doubles and three homers. The Rockets won on consecutive days this week against Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-10 and 10-8, to claim the section title. Rochester ran through Section 3 almost undefeated, with a 4-3 loss to Sewickley Academy its only blemish.

Don't overlook: GCC was the WPIAL runner-up last year and the champ in 2015, so the Centurions know the playoffs well. Antonio Cavallo leads with 24 RBIs.

Prediction: Eden Christian over Vincentian