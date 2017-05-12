North Hills baseball keeps feet on the ground entering playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the North Hills baseball team clinched WPIAL playoff qualification a couple weeks ago, players didn't really acknowledge it, according to coach Randy Miller.

Why should they? That accomplishment, while it surely is one, isn't where they're aiming: a WPIAL championship and the state tournament.

What about a section title, then? The Indians hadn't won one since 2002 and had only three total in that sport in school history, Miller said. With a May 8 win over Fox Chapel to close out section play, North Hills secured a Section 1-5A crown, which it will share with Mars.

Before the game, though, no one mentioned the stakes. Afterward, there was happiness, but it was controlled. There was no dogpile on the mound.

As such, senior Luke Chutko didn't think there was need for the team to reset in the week before the postseason began, when it had nonsection tuneups against North Catholic and North Allegheny.

“There can't be an on and off switch,” he said. “You have to stay where you are.”

As a winner of one of three Class 5A sections, from which the top four teams advance to the postseason, North Hills received a top-three seed and a first-round bye in the WPIAL playoffs.

The Indians' keys to success in the postseason don't differ from the regular season, when they rode dominant defense and pitching that allowed 1.57 runs a game, to victories.

At time of publication, junior starter Joey Pusateri had a team-high four wins and a .635 ERA, a school record according to Miller. Garret Barto also had a sub-zero ERA, and reliever Chutko had yet to surrender an earned run.

“We're riding a pretty nice wave right now,” Miller said. “We just want to keep going.”

North Hills baseball has only won one playoff game since the 1980s, and both of the team's most recent playoff appearances ended in single-run defeats. But Miller said neither the recent or distant past is an obstacle for this group, citing their rebound from a 0-2 start to section play with a 10-game section winning streak.

“We're going to leave those things in the rearview mirror,” he said.

Though they don't want to focus on the past, what they've learned when tested his season should help them in the “second season.”

Nine of their 19 games were close, and they went 3-2 in one-run contests. All three of those wins came in extra innings, the most recent of which was a 12-inning win at Mars. North Hills escaped a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the 10th with a double play.

“All we have to do is score one more run than the opponent,” Miller said.

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.