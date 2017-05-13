Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Hard work leads to playoff berth for Carlynton baseball

Nathan Smith | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 12:33 a.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Carlynton's Chauncie Mickens slides back to first during a game against Brentwood on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Brentwood.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Carlynton's Nathan Bickus adjusts his hat before a pitch during a game against Brentwood on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Brentwood.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Carlynton's Adam Trombetta tries to beat Brentwood's Brendan Donnelly to second base during a game on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Brentwood.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Carlynton's Hunter Crown fields the ball during a game against Brentwood on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Brentwood.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Carlynton's Jake Seitz warms up near the dugout prior to a game against Brentwood on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Brentwood.

The Carlynton baseball team has been waiting six long years for this.

The Cougars have seen a resurgence in the program, going 15-5 in the regular season to clinch the program's first berth in the WPIAL playoffs since 2011.

“We had a group of eight to 10 core kids who worked out faithfully over the winter months,” Carlynton coach Frank Zebrasky said. “We had guys working on their pitching, and the administration put a batting net in that we were able to utilize.

“Hard work doesn't go unrewarded.”

Carlynton topped Fort Cherry 13-11 on Wednesday to cap the regular season with a nonsection win. The 15 wins is the most for the program since the 2011 season. In fact, it was more wins than the last three (10) combined.

Carlynton won five of the final six games of the regular season.

“We thought we would have some success in our section,” junior Zak Oddi said. “We didn't think we would take it this far with playoffs. We just came together early and played well.”

Carlynton has benefited from a roster filled with experience. With seven seniors and six juniors — many of which saw playing time as underclassmen — the Cougars have experience sprinkled across the field.

The defense has been led by a deep pitching staff. A pair of juniors in Oddi and Nathan Bickus have shown poise on the mound. Oddi has gone 6-1 with a 0.85 ERA while Bickus has gone 4-3 with a 1.43 ERA.

Senior Courtney Mickens — a three-sport athlete who played basketball and football — has also been solid with a 2-0 record and a 1.56 ERA.

Senior Jake Seitz, Adam Trombetta and Andrew Clark can all contribute on the mound, as can junior Hunter Crown, sophomore Dan Schultz and freshman Chauncie Mickens.

“Matt Douglas worked with them during the offseason,” Zebrasky said. “He pitched for me at (Canon-McMillan) and played at IUP. Having him around was handy because kids seem to like to work with a guy who is in his 20s instead of someone who is 55.”

The outfield also has been a strong point for the Cougars. Clark in center field and Seitz in right bring years of experience to the group. Courtney Mickens was in left field until he moved to first base. The spot has been filled by Chauncie Mickens.

The infield also is strong with Crown at third base and Trombetta at shortstop. Oddi, Schultz and Chauncie Mickens all have played at second, and junior Bobby Chapman has seen time at first.

Schultz and junior Brayden Moehring are both able to play behind the plate.

“We play solid defense behind the pitcher,” Oddi said. “We go after ground balls and make some nice plays. It is nice to pitch in front of this defense.”

The offense has been strong with Carlynton scoring at least five runs in 13 games. Seitz has recorded five doubles, three triples and 22 RBIs. Oddi has 20 RBIs, and Courtney Mickens has 18 RBIs with a pair of doubles and a home run.

The WPIAL playoffs will be a new experience for the Cougars as many of the players were not even in junior high the last time the program tasted the postseason.

But they are ready to savor it.

“You never know what is going to happen,” Oddi said. “You need to go out there and take it one game at a time. And we need to have fun doing it.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.

