Pine-Richland baseball bides time before starting playoffs

Winning nine of 10 games in Section 1-6A wasn't easy for the Pine-Richland baseball team this season. In its last seven games alone, six games were decided by just one run. Of those six one-run contests, the team won four.

In the end, those close wins helped propel the Rams (15-4, 9-1) to their second straight section crown to go along with the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.

While coach Kurt Wolfe said it wasn't necessarily the biggest goal the team talked about achieving when it began its season, he said the competitive juices started taking over once the section race began to shape up.

“Our goal coming in was just to make the playoffs. But as the boys continued to give themselves opportunities to win the section and get that first-round bye in the playoffs, then we try to achieve those goals too,” Wolfe said.

“When you put yourself in a position to win a section title, obviously you readjust your goals a little.”

For most of the season, Pine-Richland was powered by a stellar pitching staff led by Ryan Okuda and bolstered by Tom Zbezinski, Maxx Harpalani and Hunter Treece. Those arms, combined with the team's consistently strong defense, figure to be reliable assets for Wolfe come playoff time.

“Our pitching staff has been solid all year, and you have to give those guys credit. Also, defensively, having guys that can run down balls in the outfield and having guys that can play solid defense in the infield, that's huge,” Wolfe said.

“Offensively, we've been grinding it out. We have to do the little things. That's where these guys have done a great job of getting someone over, or getting that two-out hit to get in a winning run, which we've done many times this year.”

The Rams will have to wait until May 22nd to play in the second round of the WPIAL playoffs, where they will take on the winner of Peters Township (14-6) vs. Plum (13-6). The break will leave 13 days between games.

“In the past, it hasn't been that way. It's of huge significance. You have to keep your young men focused and continue improving them every day while you're waiting for that second-round game,” coach Wolfe said,

“But at the end of the day, if you play your game and do what got you here to this point, then you're going to be successful. So, that's what we're going to try to do.”

