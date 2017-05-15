Plum softball team rides momentum into WPIAL playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Plum softball team finished the season peaking at the right time, finishing the season 12-6 overall and 10-4 in WPIAL Section 1-5A.

Plum takes a six-game winning streak into the WPIAL playoffs.

“The talent has been there,” coach Jim McGrath said. “The wins in the second half of the season have been a major confidence boost, especially the wins in our section.”

During the win streak, the Mustangs found their bats, scoring 86 runs in their last six games.

“As the season went on, we got less anxious at the plate,” McGrath said. “They are showing better patience at the plate, waiting for their pitch, not letting the pitcher control the count.”

Said senior Rayna Donatelli: “We got more confident and into better form. Right now, we are just seeing the ball better than we were earlier in the season, and we are starting to execute at the right time.”

Statistically, Plum is led by freshman Mackenzie Lake.

She leads the team in all the major batting categories with a .561 batting average, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs.

“I am not surprised at what Mackenzie has brought to the team,” McGrath said. “She listens and finds flaws in her game and works on them. That is all you can ask for in a player.”

Sophomore Abbey Froehlich has been dominant on the mound this season.

She has a 12-5 record with a 3.50 ERA and 46 strikeouts.

“We know we are going to get a good game out of Abbey,” senior Michaela Palmieri said. “We have to stay consistent with our bats to continue to help her out a little bit.”

Coming off a first-round loss last year to North Allegheny, Plum will look to make a deep run with a new and more experienced team.

“The goal is always going to be to win,” McGrath said. “We are more determined to get there after the early exit from last year.”

“It is important that we do not look ahead in the playoffs,” Donatelli said.

“We have to take it one game at a time and go from there. We are confident in the team we have, but so (are) the other teams.”

Said Palmieri: “I think playing in the toughest section in the WPIAL has prepared us for the playoffs. All of those games have a playoff feel to them, so we are mentally ready for the challenge, we just have to execute.”

The Mustangs take on Thomas Jefferson in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs at Latrobe.

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.