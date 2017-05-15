Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Plum softball team rides momentum into WPIAL playoffs

Cody Scott | Monday, May 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum coach Jim McGrath gives Amanda Dynoske a tap on the head after her triple against Woodland Hills on April 25, 2017, at Woodland Hills.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum shortstop Rayna Donatelli competes against Woodland Hills on April 25, 2017, at Woodland Hills.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum second baseman Michaela Palmieri makes a play against Woodland Hills on April 25, 2017, at Woodland Hills.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum's Abbey Froehlich competes against Woodland Hills on April 25, 2017, at Woodland Hills.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Plum softball team finished the season peaking at the right time, finishing the season 12-6 overall and 10-4 in WPIAL Section 1-5A.

Plum takes a six-game winning streak into the WPIAL playoffs.

“The talent has been there,” coach Jim McGrath said. “The wins in the second half of the season have been a major confidence boost, especially the wins in our section.”

During the win streak, the Mustangs found their bats, scoring 86 runs in their last six games.

“As the season went on, we got less anxious at the plate,” McGrath said. “They are showing better patience at the plate, waiting for their pitch, not letting the pitcher control the count.”

Said senior Rayna Donatelli: “We got more confident and into better form. Right now, we are just seeing the ball better than we were earlier in the season, and we are starting to execute at the right time.”

Statistically, Plum is led by freshman Mackenzie Lake.

She leads the team in all the major batting categories with a .561 batting average, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs.

“I am not surprised at what Mackenzie has brought to the team,” McGrath said. “She listens and finds flaws in her game and works on them. That is all you can ask for in a player.”

Sophomore Abbey Froehlich has been dominant on the mound this season.

She has a 12-5 record with a 3.50 ERA and 46 strikeouts.

“We know we are going to get a good game out of Abbey,” senior Michaela Palmieri said. “We have to stay consistent with our bats to continue to help her out a little bit.”

Coming off a first-round loss last year to North Allegheny, Plum will look to make a deep run with a new and more experienced team.

“The goal is always going to be to win,” McGrath said. “We are more determined to get there after the early exit from last year.”

“It is important that we do not look ahead in the playoffs,” Donatelli said.

“We have to take it one game at a time and go from there. We are confident in the team we have, but so (are) the other teams.”

Said Palmieri: “I think playing in the toughest section in the WPIAL has prepared us for the playoffs. All of those games have a playoff feel to them, so we are mentally ready for the challenge, we just have to execute.”

The Mustangs take on Thomas Jefferson in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs at Latrobe.

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.