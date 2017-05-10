Pitch efficiency, speed help California clinch section title

The 2017 baseball season marked the first year of more strict pitch count limits in the WPIAL. The rules, designed to limit the wear and tear and potential for injury for still-developing arms, favor clubs that cultivate deep pitching staffs.

Consider the California Trojans well equipped to deal with the change. They would make Ray Searage and his latest star pupil, Ivan Nova, proud. California (17-2, 14-0) just clinched a Section 1-2A title by preaching run prevention and pitch efficiency.

Entering play on Wednesday, the Trojans boast a collective 1.81 ERA.

“Last year, if the pitch count rule had been in place, we would have been in trouble,” coach Nick Damico said. “This year, we have more depth. Our kids can throw the ball where they want to. The key is getting first-pitch strikes with new pitch count. If we can do that, the rest takes care of itself. Within the first three pitches, we want to put the ball in play and trust our defense. We're not worried about strikeouts.”

Senior Nate Luketich, fully recovered from an arm injury that wiped out his sophomore season and limited him mostly to position player duty as a junior, leads the staff. Luketich has an ERA barely above 1.00. Junior Brandon Powell (1.77 ERA) leads the staff with five wins, while junior Richard Stimmel (2.36) is keeping hitters at bay from the left side.

“Our pitchers are doing a great job of spotting the ball low and away,” Damico said. “They throw lots of off speed, and have quality curveballs. They mix pitches well and mess with hitters' timing.”

Perhaps it shouldn't come as much of a surprise the Trojans stand out on the mound. Damico, who pitched at Cal (Pa.), was the Trojans' pitching coach for six seasons before taking the helm from the legendary Don Hartman in 2014. When he became head coach, Damico brought in former Oklahoma State hurler Neil Forsythe as pitching coach.

“Neil is relentless with mechanics, and explains to the kids how game situations affect pitch selection and location,” Damico said. “He's constantly monitoring arms to make sure they're healthy. Neil is the man as far as WPIAL pitching coaches.”

While pitching is the foundation of California's success, the Trojans can swing it, too. Luketich paces the team with a 1.118 on-base-plus-slugging percentage while playing catcher and in the infield. Powell, a second baseman, (1.074) reached base via a hit, walk, or hit by pitch 17 straight plate appearances at one point this season. Senior infielders John DeFranco (.990) and Alex Adams (.874) have shown some thump, along with senior outfielder Drake Johnson (.869).

“Our current senior class played as freshmen underneath a group that won a WPIAL title in 2014,” Damico said. “That experience molded them into players they are today. It's nice to see all of their hard work pay off.”

When the Trojans get on base, expect action. California has been remarkably swift and efficient on the bags, stealing 121 times in 129 attempts. DeFranco (perfect in 27 tries), senior Tyler Jacobs (perfect in 16 attempts), Powell (18 of 19) and Johnson (16 of 17) are among the top thieves.

“We work a lot in practice on getting good jumps and having burst when we take off,” Damico said. “It's not just speed, but also understanding the game situation. Our baseball IQ on the bases is strong. It gives us an advantage when we need to steal.”

As California gears up for the playoffs — and a potential, eventual showdown with a loaded Serra Catholic squad — Damico is stressing situational hitting.

“We have left tons of runners on base, especially in scoring position,” Damico said. “To make a run, we'll need that timely hitting, along with continued solid pitching and defense.”

David Golebiewski is a freelance writer.