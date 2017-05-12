A-K Valley teams learn matchups for WPIAL baseball playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With thirteen baseball teams in the WPIAL Class 4A bracket, the top three seeds rather than the usual four received byes into the quarterfinals.

When the pairings were released Friday afternoon, Deer Lakes found itself in that No. 4 spot.

The Lancers will play a first-round game Tuesday at 4 p.m. against No. 13 McGuffey at North Allegheny.

“It's a relief knowing exactly who, when and where we will be playing,” Deer Lakes coach Josh Tysk said. “The waiting game is tough, but the guys are ready to go on Tuesday. I'm glad it's not Monday. The guys (had) prom (Friday), and it's nice to have that extra day to prepare.”

Deer Lakes, the runner-up in Section 1 behind Knoch, finished the regular season 13-5 overall. The Lancers rebuilt momentum Monday with a 10-0 win at Highlands after tough losses to section rivals Knoch and Freeport.

McGuffey finished in a three-way tie for fourth in Section 3 with Uniontown and Elizabeth Forward but won the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Highlanders take a 7-13 overall record into the first-round matchup, and they will try to snap a four-game losing streak. They went 2-10 down the stretch after a 5-3 start.

“I had a good feeling that's who we were going to be paired up with,” Tysk said. “We've stressed to the guys that anything can happen on any given day in the playoffs. They all have guys that can play the game. Seneca Valley was the No. 16 seed (in 2014) and ended up winning it all. We prepare the same no matter who we are playing.”

Blackhawk (18-2) is the No. 1 seed in 4A, followed by Knoch (15-4) and South Park (18-2).

Freeport checks in as the No. 8 seed, and the 12-7 Yellowjackets, the third-place finisher in Section 1, will meet their counterpart from Section 3, Ringgold (12-5) in the first round at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Pleasant. The winner will take on Blackhawk in the quarterfinals May 22.

“Ringgold is a strong team, and their win-loss record shows that,” Freeport coach Ed Carr said.

“That's an improving program. They hit over .300 collectively and have two good pitchers.”

Carr agreed with Tysk that it was a good feeling to have answers to the who, where and when of the first round.

Freeport clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 12-0 win over Derry in Tuesday's section finale.

“We feel we're better than an (No. 8) seed, but I think it was fair,” Carr said. “The kids will try to prove it by going on a run.”

Burrell enters the 3A playoffs on a two-game losing skid, but coach Mark Spohn said his team has all the ingredients to make some noise. The Section 1 runner-up to Steel Valley is the No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 New Brighton (7-8) at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We figured we would be somewhere in the middle of the pack,” Spohn said. “The section (New Brighton) is in is pretty good.”

The game is a rematch of a 2015 first-round contest won by New Brighton, 5-0. The pitcher for the Lions that day, R.J. Debo, is a senior and is expected to start Wednesday's game.

“I like to worry about us,” Spohn said. “If we do what we are capable of and stay away from mistakes, we should do all right and be able to compete with any team.”

The winner of the Burrell-New Brighton clash will face No. 1 seed Riverside (15-1) in the quarterfinals May 23.

Valley, the No. 4 team from Section 1, is on the same side of the bracket as Burrell. The Vikings (7-10) drew the No. 13 seed and will take on No. 4 Brownsville (12-3) in the first round Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant.

Valley is in the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and is looking for its first playoff win since 2006.

Coach Jim Basilone said his players are glad to have the chance to compete in the postseason and are confident they can surprise some people if they play their best game.

Brownsville won six of seven to close out the regular season and finish tied with Mt. Pleasant for the Section 3 title. Mt. Pleasant is the No. 3 seed behind Riverside and Steel Valley.

Springdale, the fourth-place finisher from Section 1, won two of its final three games to close out the regular season, and the Dynamos (5-9) hope to maintain their momentum by pulling an upset in the first round of the Class A tournament.

They will take on Section 3 runner-up Sewickley Academy (10-5) at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Seneca Valley.

The Panthers' close nonsection loss to Eden Christian in their regular-season finale snapped three-game winning streak. Eden Christian is the No. 2 seed in the Class A bracket.

“The playoffs come down to the basic things like throwing strikes, making plays in the field and getting timely hits,” Dynamos coach Jim Hastings said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.