Westmoreland high school roundup: FR, Latrobe learn boys lacrosse pairings

The Franklin Regional boys lacrosse team ended the season on a high note and will look to carry that momentum into the postseason.

The Panthers broke a three-game skid with a 15-1 win over Plum on Tuesday, and on Thursday they were awarded the No. 11 seed for the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.

They will play at No. 6 Seneca Valley (12-5) in the opening round at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Latrobe (9-3), winner of nine straight games, earned the No. 13 seed in the tournament and will play at Upper St. Clair (11-5) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

North Allegheny (12-3) was awarded the top seed in Class AAA, and Mars (14-2) is the No. 1 seed in Class AA. The WPIAL title games are set for May 26 at Robert Morris.

Softball

Latrobe 6, Connellsville 5 (8 inn.) — Karley Kovatch smacked a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead Class 6A No. 5 Latrobe (10-7) to a nonsection victory. Winning pitcher Meredith Carr allowed three hits with four strikeouts in five innings and also tripled for the Wildcats.

Losing pitcher Mia Burd homered for Class 5A No. 5 Connellsville (11-5).

Ligonier Valley 13, Penns Manor 0 (5 inn.) — Jane Garver threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts, and Catou Cmar had three hits and three RBIs to help Ligonier Valley (17-2, 16-0) finish undefeated in the District 6 Heritage Conference.

Abby Turcheck added two hits and two runs, and Garver had a two-run double for the Rams, who tallied nine hits.

Boys tennis

Penn-Trafford's Turner Price and Kevin Lee, the Section 1 champions, lost to Hampton's Ben Ringeisen and Ted Donegan, 10-3, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA doubles tournament. Franklin Regional's Surya Seth and Joseph Bonfiglio, the Section 1 runners-up, also dropped a first-round match 10-3 to Mt. Lebanon's Ian McCabe and Sam Bellini. Penn-Trafford's Michael Stock and Chris Montgomery and Hempfield's Mason Harbaugh and Aidan Kelly also lost first-round matches.