In WPIAL baseball, being top seed not always a good thing

When the WPIAL revealed its baseball brackets, Burrell found itself in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 pairing for the fifth time in eight years.

That seems like an undesirable spot. Win and the reward is a second-round matchup with the top seed.

But as many teams have proven, your seed is just a number. Burrell reached the WPIAL finals in 2010 as a ninth seed, one of many underdogs who found success in the WPIAL baseball playoffs.

Just last year, Norwin won the Class AAAA title as the No. 14 seed. The Knights knocked off the Nos. 3, 6, 7 and 1 seeds on the road to becoming champions.

West Allegheny and Seneca Valley each won WPIAL titles in 2014 as double-digit seeds.

In fact, in the past decade, drawing the No. 1 seed meant your team probably didn't win the WPIAL title. Since 2007, only 13 of the 40 top seeds won it all. The last No. 1 seed to win the WPIAL title was California in 2014.

Consider, in softball, 25 top seeds have won the WPIAL title in the last 10 years. In both 2015 and 2016, three of the four softball champions were seeded first.

Baseball wasn't as predictable.

“Anybody can beat anybody,” said Bob Bozzuto, chairman of the WPIAL baseball committee. “Baseball is a different animal. When I said that, I've coached it. I've played it. There's no other sport where one player — a No. 1 pitcher — is the equalizer.”

Bozzuto's committee met Friday morning to finalize the pairings. For the first time, the committee was asked to make playoff brackets for six classifications. The WPIAL had four classifications from 2005-16, but this year, the PIAA expanded baseball across the state.

In the two newest and largest classifications, Pine-Richland earned the No. 1 seed for Class 6A, and West Allegheny was No. 1 in Class 5A. The other top seeds were Blackhawk in Class 4A, Riverside in 3A, Serra Catholic in 2A and Vincentian Academy in A.

The playoffs start Monday and Tuesday with first-round games. The four-round tournaments conclude May 30-31 with championship games at Consol Energy Park in Washington.

Which 12 teams make the trip is anyone's guess.

“I think the tournament is really good, and I think it's going to be very competitive,” said Bozzuto, the North Allegheny athletic director. “With baseball, you could win at any time with anybody.”

Pitching often is the variable that makes baseball unpredictable. In a single-elimination format like the WPIAL's, running into an unhittable pitcher can end a team's season.

That clearly happened in 2014, when Seneca Valley drew the No. 16 seed in Class AAAA. Star pitcher Connor Coward returned from injury for the playoffs and led the Raiders to the title. Coward is now at Virginia Tech.

“The bottom line is, if you have a pitcher, you can compete at any point,” said Bozzuto, who would like to see the WPIAL adopt a three-game series in the finals.

Ideally, teams this year will need at least two good pitchers to win the WPIAL title, Bozzuto said. The WPIAL baseball committee scheduled second- and third-round games in a three-day span next week. PIAA pitch-limit rules will prevent one starter from handling both.

“You don't want any team pitching only one person through the playoffs,” Bozzuto said.

Also, the baseball committee left a week between the first- and second-round matchups, concerned that teams with first-round byes would have had a significant pitching advantage. Now, all teams can use their top pitcher in Round 2 – a boost for the underdogs.

“That's huge,” said Franklin Regional coach Bob Sadler, whose eighth-seeded Panthers could face No. 1 West Allegheny in the second round. “They did right by allowing the (first-round) teams to be on level playing ground. Having a bye in the first-round should be a perk enough.”

A year ago, Franklin Regional was one of nine lower-seeded teams that won in the first round. The 12th-seeded Panthers upset No. 5 Bethel Park. This year, they're seeded eight and play No. 9 Hampton.

“I'd love to be a one-through-four seed and not have to play in the first round,” Sadler said. “Outside of that, I don't think seeds matter. Anywhere you look, there's not a ‘gimme' game in the playoffs.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.