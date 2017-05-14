Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Tuesday's Alle-Kiski Valley baseball preview capsules

Jerin Steele | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes' Alex Matter greats coach Josh Tysk while rounding third base after hitting a home run in the forth inning against Freeport on Monday, April 10, 2017, at Deer Lakes.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Tuesday's games

Class 4A

No. 4 Deer Lakes (13-5) vs. No. 13 McGuffey (7-13)

4 p.m., North Allegheny

Winner plays: No. 5 Belle Vernon (14-3) or No. 12 Quaker Valley (9-7)

Extra bases: Deer Lakes will aim for its first playoff win since 2014 when it was in Class AA after finishing second in Section 1. ... The Lancers duo of Zach Lubick and Jake McCaskey produced a total of 36 RBIs. Lubick, a Virginia Wesleyan recruit, is hitting .481 with eight doubles and two homers to go with a 1.82 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 34 23 innings pitched. McCaskey has six doubles, two triples and 22 strikeouts in 23 innings on the mound. ... Lancers senior Shawn Logan has a .356 batting average. ... McGuffey won a three-way tiebreaker over Uniontown and Elizabeth Forward for fourth place in Section 3 and is the lone team in the Class 4A playoffs with a losing record. ... Senior Jordan Reeves has a team-best .365 average. ... The Highlanders hit .241 as a team, and Deer Lakes batted .291. ... Lane Wilkerson, a junior, led McGuffey in appearances (10) and innings (35 13). ... Wilkerson has a 3.96 ERA with 15 strikeouts and 13 walks.

No. 8 Freeport (12-7) vs. No. 9 Ringgold (12-5)

4 p.m., Mt. Pleasant

Winner plays: No. 1 Blackhawk (18-2)

Extra bases: As it did a season ago, Freeport won its final section game to clinch a playoff berth, earning a 12-0 victory over Derry. The Yellowjackets finished third in Section 1. ... Senior James Flemm leads a potent Freeport offense with a .609 batting average with 15 doubles, two triples and three homers. Flemm also has a 1.24 ERA in 34 innings. ... As a team, Freeport is hitting .370. Nevin DeCroo (.458), Austin Ziacik (.429), Matt Charlton (.429) and Tyler Hettich (.426) all are batting over .400. ... Ringgold finished third in Section 3, securing a postseason spot for the first time since 2005 after 12 consecutive losing seasons. ... Ringgold's coach at the start of the season, Jim Coulter, resigned March 30 after allegations of player misbehavior during an early-season trip to Florida. Ron Roberts is the interim coach. ... Ringgold will counter Freeport's offense with junior pitcher Ryan Varley, who has a 0.95 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 37 innings. Varley has allowed only five earned runs all season.

