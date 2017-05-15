Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Wednesday's A-K Valley baseball preview capsules

Jerin Steele | Monday, May 15, 2017, 8:12 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Dean Edwards eyes first base during preseason practice for Burrell High School baseball team on Monday, March 13, 2017.

Updated 50 minutes ago

Class 3A

No. 8 Burrell (9-7) vs. No. 9 New Brighton (7-8)

4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Seneca Valley

Winner plays: No. 1 Riverside (15-1)

Extra bases: Burrell looks for its first postseason win since it made a run to the WPIAL Class AA championship game in 2010. The Bucs finished second in Section 1 and qualified for the playoffs 18 of the last 19 seasons. Dean Edwards, a senior, leads a trio of pitchers that includes Drew Cambal and Luke Virag for the Bucs. Burrell has a balanced offense with seniors Nick Kaminski, Max Garda and Bobby Wenger and juniors Corey Christie and Nick Hwostow. … New Brighton won its final three games to finish in a fourth-place tie in Section 2 with South Side Beaver. New Brighton defeated Burrell, 5-0, in the 2015 playoffs. New Brighton has a pair of senior pitchers with sub-2 ERAs in RJ Debo (1.39) and Kyle Bolland (1.56). Debo has 47 strikeouts, and Bolland has 53. The pair combined for 80.2 of the 99 innings pitched for the Lions this season.

No. 13 Valley (7-10) vs. No. 4 Brownsville (12-3)

3 p.m. Wednesday, Mt. Pleasant

Winner plays: No. 5 Waynesburg (12-4) or No. 12 South Side Beaver (10-10)

Extra bases: Valley is back in the playoffs for the first time in nine years after winning a tiebreaker over East Allegheny for fourth place in Section 1. The Vikings swept East Allegheny, which defeated South Allegheny in its final section game to put Valley in the playoffs. Senior Jeremy Iellimo, a Mt. Aloysius recruit, and junior Jake McNabb lead the Vikings offensively. Eli Ferres, Shawn Demharter and Andrew Serakowski lead the pitching staff, which has been without ace Noah Aftanas all season because of injury. … Brownsville shared the Section 3 title with Mt. Pleasant and finished the season by winning six of seven games. The Falcons lost 13-6 to Seton-La Salle in the first round last year. Brownsville junior Dave Brosky has a team-best 36 innings pitched and 44 strikeouts. He has a 3.11 ERA. Tyler Herman, a senior, has a .358 batting average with two doubles and 13 RBIs for the Falcons. Mason Kelly, a junior, hit .357 with four doubles and 14 RBIs.

Class A

No. 12 Springdale (5-9) vs. No. 5 Sewickley Academy (10-5)

2 p.m. Wednesday, Seneca Valley

Winner plays: No. 4 Jefferson-Morgan (11-5)

Extra bases: Springdale won two of its last three games and secured a playoff berth by finishing fourth in Section 1. The Dynamos are seeking their first postseason win since winning the WPIAL championship in 2007. Dylan Hargenrader has had a strong season on the mound for the Dynamos. Dylan Zezza, Corey Cicolini, Sammy Carey and Levi Hargenrader lead the Dynamos offense. … Sewickley Academy finished second in Section 3 behind No. 3 Rochester. Sewickley Academy catcher Derrick Littlefield, the son of former Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Dave Littlefield, a catcher, has a.490 batting average. Joey Straka has a team-best .522 batting average and also carries a 1.24 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 39.2 innings pitched. … The Dynamos and the Panthers lost to eventual champion Serra Catholic in last year's playoffs. Springdale lost in the first round, and Sewickley Academy lost in the quarterfinals.

