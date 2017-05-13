Tuesday's Westmoreland County baseball preview capsules

Tuesday's games

Class 6A

No. 5 Hempfield (12-8) vs. No. 12 Mt. Lebanon (12-8)

2 p.m. Tuesday, Fox Chapel

Winner plays: No 6. Bethel Park (12-8) or No. 11 Shaler (11-8)

Extra bases: Hempfield, which made the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals in Class AAAA last year, finished tied for second with Plum in Section 2. Mt. Lebanon finished in a three-way tie for second in Section 3 with Bethel Park and Peters Township. … Mt. Lebanon defeated Hempfield, 8-6, in regular season April 3. … The Blue Devils lost to Woodland Hills in a preliminary-round game last year. … Josh Fiedor leads Hempfield with a .371 batting average, and Justin Wright, a St. John's recruit, has allowed only five earned runs and has 25 strikeouts over 28 innings. … Spencer Curran has 65 strikeouts on the mound for Mt. Lebanon.

No. 7 Butler (14-6) vs. No. 10 Penn-Trafford (10-9)

7 p.m. Tuesday, North Allegheny

Winner plays: No. 2 Canon-McMillan (13-5)

Extra bases: Penn-Trafford is back in the postseason for the first time since 2014 after finishing fourth in Section 3. Butler, which last made the playoffs in 2015, was third in Section 1. The Warriors started 9-3 but lost six in a row before a 5-3 win over Franklin Regional in the season finale. … Butler has a pair of Division I commits in pitcher/infielders Cade Negley (Santa Clara) and Connor Ollio (North Carolina). Ollio has a 1.03 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 34 innings. … Catcher Josh Speigel, an Oklahoma State commit, and Pitt recruit Zach Mancz, an infielder, lead the Warriors offensively. Tyler Horvat threw a complete game two-hitter in a win against Connellsville in April.

Class 4A

No. 7 Hopewell (11-9) vs. No. 10 Derry (11-7)

2 p.m. Tuesday, Shaler

Winner plays: No. 2 Knoch (15-4)

Extra bases: Derry clinched a playoff berth with an 8-3 win over Greensburg Salem in its final Section 1 game. Hopewell finished fourth in Section 2. … The Trojans missed the postseason a year ago, and Hopewell was defeated by Mars, 3-0, in the Class AAA quarterfinals. … Mitchell Heranic has a team-best .407 batting average with six doubles and three homers for the Vikings. Hopewell pitcher Joey Rock has notched 75 strikeouts in 55 1⁄ 3 innings and has a 1.77 ERA. … Derry senior Zack Blystone sports a .482 batting average with eight doubles and three homers and is second on the team in innings pitched (31) behind Josh Bauer (31 2⁄ 3 ).

No. 6 New Castle (12-8) vs. No. 11 Greensburg Salem (9-6)

2 p.m. Tuesday, Seneca Valley

Winner plays: No. 3 South Park (18-2)