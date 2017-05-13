Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Tuesday's Westmoreland County baseball preview capsules

Jerin Steele | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield starting pitcher Justin Wright (28) against Norwin in the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Zach Mancz (25) connects for a single to left field with two outs in the sixth inning against Hempfield on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry’s Zack Blystone (6) steps up to bat against Greensburg Salem on Wednesday May 10, 2017 at Derry.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem shortstop Jack Oberdorf awaits the throw on a stolen base by Kiski Prep base runner Omar Ward during their game on Thursday March 30. 2017, in Greensburg.

Tuesday's games

Class 6A

No. 5 Hempfield (12-8) vs. No. 12 Mt. Lebanon (12-8)

2 p.m. Tuesday, Fox Chapel

Winner plays: No 6. Bethel Park (12-8) or No. 11 Shaler (11-8)

Extra bases: Hempfield, which made the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals in Class AAAA last year, finished tied for second with Plum in Section 2. Mt. Lebanon finished in a three-way tie for second in Section 3 with Bethel Park and Peters Township. … Mt. Lebanon defeated Hempfield, 8-6, in regular season April 3. … The Blue Devils lost to Woodland Hills in a preliminary-round game last year. … Josh Fiedor leads Hempfield with a .371 batting average, and Justin Wright, a St. John's recruit, has allowed only five earned runs and has 25 strikeouts over 28 innings. … Spencer Curran has 65 strikeouts on the mound for Mt. Lebanon.

No. 7 Butler (14-6) vs. No. 10 Penn-Trafford (10-9)

7 p.m. Tuesday, North Allegheny

Winner plays: No. 2 Canon-McMillan (13-5)

Extra bases: Penn-Trafford is back in the postseason for the first time since 2014 after finishing fourth in Section 3. Butler, which last made the playoffs in 2015, was third in Section 1. The Warriors started 9-3 but lost six in a row before a 5-3 win over Franklin Regional in the season finale. … Butler has a pair of Division I commits in pitcher/infielders Cade Negley (Santa Clara) and Connor Ollio (North Carolina). Ollio has a 1.03 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 34 innings. … Catcher Josh Speigel, an Oklahoma State commit, and Pitt recruit Zach Mancz, an infielder, lead the Warriors offensively. Tyler Horvat threw a complete game two-hitter in a win against Connellsville in April.

Class 4A

No. 7 Hopewell (11-9) vs. No. 10 Derry (11-7)

2 p.m. Tuesday, Shaler

Winner plays: No. 2 Knoch (15-4)

Extra bases: Derry clinched a playoff berth with an 8-3 win over Greensburg Salem in its final Section 1 game. Hopewell finished fourth in Section 2. … The Trojans missed the postseason a year ago, and Hopewell was defeated by Mars, 3-0, in the Class AAA quarterfinals. … Mitchell Heranic has a team-best .407 batting average with six doubles and three homers for the Vikings. Hopewell pitcher Joey Rock has notched 75 strikeouts in 55 13 innings and has a 1.77 ERA. … Derry senior Zack Blystone sports a .482 batting average with eight doubles and three homers and is second on the team in innings pitched (31) behind Josh Bauer (31 23).

No. 6 New Castle (12-8) vs. No. 11 Greensburg Salem (9-6)

2 p.m. Tuesday, Seneca Valley

Winner plays: No. 3 South Park (18-2)

Extra bases: Greensburg Salem returns to the postseason for the first time in four years after finishing in a fourth-place tie in Section 1. New Castle is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2008 after finishing second in Section 2. … Sophomore Jack Oberdorf has a .489 batting average for the Golden Lions, and senior pitcher Alec Shaw has an impressive 4/1 strikeout to walk ratio, fanning 28 hitters to only seven walks in 34 23 innings. … New Castle's Matt Gibson, a Mercyhurst recruit, poses a threat at the plate and on the mound.

— Jerin Steele

