Deer Lakes baseball gets 1st postseason win since 2014

Listed at 6-foot-5, Deer Lakes pitcher Zach Lubick is already an imposing figure, but when he stood atop the steep mound Tuesday at North Allegheny, he looked even more intimidating.

In the first inning, Lubick was ready to show his pitching ability was equally daunting to the large shadow he cast from the mound.

The senior set the tone in the first by striking out the side, allowed only two hits and had nine strikeouts in six innings to help No. 4 Deer Lakes win 3-1 over No. 13 McGuffey in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoffs.

“It felt great to win,” said Lubick, a West Virginia Wesleyan recruit. “It's a high mound, so it took a little bit to get used to, but I felt really good today.”

It was the Lancers' first playoff victory since 2014, when they were in Class AA. They advanced to the quarterfinals Monday at a site and time to be determined.

Lubick allowed only three balls to leave the infield. Jake McCaskey pitched a scoreless seventh to earn a save.

“I thought (Zach) threw the slider in some good spots and in some good counts,” Deer Lakes coach Josh Tysk said. “On this (high) mound, with his height, it makes his delivery very steep. He was coming down hard, working downhill and staying loaded up long enough to where his pitches were very effective today.”

Lubick ran into some trouble in the sixth when a pair of errors and a walk loaded the bases for McGuffey with one out. After a brief visit from Tysk, Lubick got a sacrifice fly from Eddie Shingle that scored McGuffey's lone run and then induced an infield pop-up by Mike Novak to end the threat.

“I told him that we we're OK,” Tysk said. “They weren't hitting anything too hard. We weren't in that much trouble because I had confidence in Zach that he would come back and get the next two hitters.”

Deer Lakes opened the scoring by plating a pair of runs with two outs in the first. McCaskey roped an 0-2 pitch into right field that scored Shawn Logan. McCaskey scored on a single by Jake Kelly.

“When you're down 0-2, you're just looking to put the ball in play hard,” McCaskey said. “When I saw the pitch he gave me, I just sat back and drove it the other way.”

The Lancers added another run in the fourth on a delayed steal of home by Logan, and McCaskey was caught in a rundown between first and second.

McGuffey starter Lane Wilkinson limited the Lancers to four hits and struck out five but was victimized by four errors from his infielders. All of the runs Deer Lakes scored were unearned.

“(Lane) pitched a great game, but we committed four errors behind him. You can't do that in a playoff game,” McGuffey coach Scott Henson said. “But I'm proud of these guys. We have five seniors that worked all year to long to us get here to the playoffs for the first time in 15 years.”

