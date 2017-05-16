Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Freeport baseball falls to Ringgold in WPIAL playoffs
Michael Love | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 8:33 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Ringgold's Matt Morgan (left) and Luke Winterbottom celebrate after shutting out Freeport 7-0 during their WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoff game at Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday May 16, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Ringgold short stop Koby Bubash tags out Freeport's Tyler Hettich on pick off play at second base during their WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoff game at Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday May 16, 2017. Ringgold shut out Freeport 7-0.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Freeport starting pitcher James Flemm delivers to a Ringgold batter during their WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoff game at Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday May 16, 2017. Ringgold shut out Freeport 7-0.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Ringgold first baseman Anthony Pampena chases the ball as Freeport's Kevin DeCroo on a pick off attempt at first base during their WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoff game at Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday May 16, 2017. Ringgold shut out Freeport 7-0.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Ringgold short stop Koby Bubash celebrates after tagging out Freeport's Tyler Hettich on pick off play at second base during their WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoff game at Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday May 16, 2017. Ringgold shut out Freeport 7-0.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Freeport's Alex Ehalt reacts after making the last out in a 7-0 shutout against Ringgold during their WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoff game at Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday May 16, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Freeport right fielder Gavin Skradski catches a fly ball Anthony Vavasori tags out Ringgold during their WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoff game at Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday May 16, 2017. Ringgold shut out Freeport 7-0.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Ringgold second baseman Anthony Vavasori tags out Freeport's Kevin DeCroo on stolen base attempt at second base during their WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoff game at Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday May 16, 2017. Ringgold shut out Freeport 7-0.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Ringgold short stop Koby Bubash #17 celebrates after scoring the eventual game winning run as Freeport catcher Alex Ehalt walks away during their WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoff game at Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday May 16, 2017. Ringgold shut out Freeport 7-0.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Ringgold starting pitcher Ryan Varley delivers to a Freeport batter during their WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoff game at Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday May 16, 2017. Ringgold shut out Freeport 7-0.

Nevin DeCroo led off Tuesday's WPIAL Class 4A first-round baseball game with a sharply hit single to center field.

Tyler Hettich drew a walk, and Matt Charlton also singled.

But two outs recorded at second — one on a caught stealing and the other on a pickoff play — snuffed out the early scoring threat for the Yellowjackets and somewhat foreshadowed the frustrations they would experience the rest of the way.

Ringgold starter Ryan Varley pitched into the seventh and limited Freeport to three hits. He struck out six.

The Rams offense produced and came away with a 7-0 victory.

“You always want to play one more game,” first-year Freeport coach Ed Carr said. “We felt Ringgold was a beatable team. Sometimes you run into a really good pitcher who is on his game. (Varley) did a nice job of keeping us from doing what we wanted to do. He kept us off balance, and their defense made plays behind him.”

Freeport, which entered the playoffs as the No. 3 team from Section 1 and the No. 8 seed, concluded its season 12-8. Ringgold, the No. 3 team from Section 3 and the No. 9 seed in the 4A field, upped its record to 13-5.

The Rams will move on to the quarterfinals, where they will face top-seeded Blackhawk on Monday at a site and time to be determined.

“Freeport is a really solid offensive team, and Ryan was just dominant,” Ringgold coach Don Roberts said.

“The offensive game plan was executed really well. We played some small ball and got timely hitting.”

Freeport was held without a hit after the first inning until Hettich led off the bottom of the seventh with a single. He reached base three times with two walks and the hit.

Ringgold, which finished with eight hits off of three Freeport pitchers, took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a two-out wild pitch. Ryan Varley singled home a run in the fifth and added a two-run single in the Rams' four-run sixth. He also singled in the fourth.

Brodey Cowan drew a walk with one out in the seventh. It was Varley's last batter as he surpassed the 100-pitch limit.

“It was pretty emotional (after the game),” Carr said. “It's a good group, and they deserved more. A lot of people told us that it might be a tough year, a rebuilding year. We only had two guys back who saw the field last year. Nobody knew a lot of the guys. The senior class, all six of them, really gave us a foundation moving forward.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

