Baseball

Preview capsules for Wednesday's Westmoreland County baseball playoff games

Jerin Steele | Monday, May 15, 2017, 5:42 p.m.

Class 5A

No. 8 Franklin Regional (11-6) vs. No. 9 Hampton (13-6)

4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fox Chapel

Winner plays: No. 1 West Allegheny (18-1)

Extra bases: Franklin Regional is back in the postseason for the third straight year after finishing second in Section 3. The Panthers defeated Bethel Park, 4-1, in the first round last year before suffering a 2-1 loss to Hempfield in the quarterfinals. Will Constantin, a Clarion commit, leads a senior-laden offense with a .462 batting average. Zach Simchick is second on the team in hitting with a .375 average, while Eddie Yurko, Alex Christie and Michael Haley all have .333 batting averages. … Hampton is back in the playoffs after missing out by one game a season ago after dropping in its final section game against Freeport in extra innings. The Talbots finished third in Section 1. Kevin Morgan, a junior, and senior Austin Steedle have been strong on the mound for Hampton this season.

Class A

No. 7 Jeannette (11-6) vs. No. 10 Western Beaver (6-11)

2 p.m. Wednesday, Burkett Park, McKees Rocks

Winner plays: No. 2 Eden Christian (13-3)

Extra bases: Jeannette finished in a second-place tie with Greensburg Central Catholic in Section 2, but dropped both meetings with the Centurions. The Jayhawks are in the postseason for the third consecutive season. Mike Pompei and Blaze Tran have been a strong duo on the mound for the Jayhawks, who lost to OLSH in the first round last year. Pompei, Tyler Elliott, Branden Billeck and Seth Howard lead an offense that's scored 10 or more runs nine times this season. … Western Beaver finished the season 3-3 after starting the year 3-8. The Golden Beavers, who last made the playoffs in 2014 and won a WPIAL title in 2013, placed fourth in Section 3. Turner Anthony, a senior, paced Western Beaver offensively, and junior Jeddy Young fronts the pitching staff.

No. 8 Greensburg Central Catholic (9-4) vs. No. 9 Quigley Catholic (9-5)

2 p.m. Wednesday, Boyce Mayhew Park, Upper St. Clair

Winner plays: No 1. Vincentian Academy (12-5)

Extra bases: Playing without an injured Jack Liberatore, an Ohio recruit, for more than half of the season, Greensburg Central Catholic placed second in Section 2 behind Jefferson-Morgan, which they lost to twice in the final week of the season. Liberatore, a shortstop/pitcher, hasn't played since April 19. James Rice (.483), Jason Hoover (.447), Ethan Bailey (.407) and Neal McDermott (.405) have all helped the Centurions carry a .353 team batting average. McDermott, a Seton Hill recruit, has not allowed an earned run all season and has 42 strikeouts in 20 13 innings pitched. … Quigley Catholic has only 11 players on its roster and finished third in Section 3. The Spartans are paced by Matt Evans, who has hit .560 with 10 doubles, three triples and 17 RBIs. Evans has 25 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched.

— Jerin Steele

