Baseball

Thomas Jefferson baseball set for opening round matchup

Ray Fisher | Monday, May 15, 2017, 4:54 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson's baseball team won three of its final four games to wrap up a WPIAL playoff berth this season.

The Jaguars defeated Albert Gallatin, 11-3; Woodland Hills, 3-1; and McKeesport, 10-2; before losing their regular-season finale to Steel Valley, 8-4.

Thomas Jefferson tied for second place with Franklin Regional in Section 3 in Class 5A. Latrobe won the section championship with a 14-0 record.

A five-game midseason winning streak in section play launched the Jaguars into playoff contention.

“Overall, the season has gone pretty well,” said TJ's senior catcher, Bobby Kelley. “We've had a few games where we didn't play our best. But we're back in the playoffs, so I'd say it's been a successful year so far.”

Thomas Jefferson (11-8) will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Montour in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs at the Boyce-Mayview Complex in Upper St. Clair.

The Jaguars received the No. 10 seed in Class 5A. The Spartans are No. 7.

Montour (9-7, 8-4) tied for third with Chartiers Valley in section action, behind West Allegheny and Moon.

“I think if we play the way we're capable of playing, we'll make a deep run in the postseason,” Kelley said.

The winner of the TJ-Montour playoff matchup will advance to the quarterfinal round May 23 and will meet Latrobe, the No. 2 seed.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

