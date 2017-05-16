On the Mark: Mt. Lebo's Linkowski tosses no-hitter in upset of No. 5 Hempfield

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mark Linkowski pitched in relief against Hempfield earlier this season and picked up a save in a nonsection win.

The Mt. Lebanon junior got the last three outs again when he faced the Spartans Tuesday afternoon, but it was in a starting role.

But he still slammed the door on the Spartans — and pitched the game of his career.

If he saves anything this time, it will be the game ball.

The righthander was almost perfect; as crisp and efficient as he was unassuming, as he teamed with his defense to twirl a no-hitter and pace the 12th-seeded Blue Devils past No. 5 Hempfield, 5-0, in a WPIAL Class 6A first-round playoff game on the turf at Fox Chapel.

“I have no words,” Linkowski said. “This is one of the greatest moments of my life. I have pitched some good games before, but this tops them all.”

Mt. Lebanon (13-8) advances to play No. 4 Bethel Park in Monday's quarterfinals. The win is Mt. Lebanon's first in the playoffs since 2014. The Blue Devils lost in the preliminary round last season and in the quarterfinals, to Norwin, in 2015 after a bye.

All Hempfield (12-9) batters could do was shake their heads as they jogged back to the dugout, a puzzler of an early exit — and their season — gone in a flash.

The Spartans, who helped Mt. Lebanon's cause by committing three errors, were shut out for the second time all season as Linkowski threw just 69 pitches and induced 10 flyouts and seven groundouts.

He walked three and struck out two.

Despite contact, Hempfield could not find the gaps and the Blue Devils' crisp defense churned putouts.

“The bottom line is that they out pressure on us early; We just didn't swing the bats well today,” Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard said. “We couldn't break (Linkowski's) rhythm, and their defense made some great plays.”

Small ball, stolen bases and timely hitting were the order of the day offensively, but Hempfield miscues led to a 2-0 lead for the Blue Devils. Ethan Cuccarese doubled and stole third, but the throw to prevent the steal sailed into left field and Cuccarese scored in the opening inning.

In the third, Matt Dalesandro walked and stole second, and a throwing error moved him to third. Cuccarese came through again, dropping a squeeze bunt to score Dalesandro and make it 2-0.

“When guys like Ethan sell out for plays like that, it is so gratifying,” Mt. Lebanon coach Patt McCloskey said. “We have some very unselfish guys.”

Three runs came home in the fifth. After Nate Bayer doubled to the gap in right-center and stole third, Dalesandro brought him in with a single.

“It's much easier to play with the lead,” McCloskey said. “We were very fortunate to get up early.”

With two outs and two on, Nick Callender was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Another error scored the Blue Devils' fourth run, and a bases-loaded walk made it 5-0.

Jordan Fiedor replaced Justin Wright on the mound for Hempfield in the sixth and allowed one hit, struck out three and picked off a runner.

Wright, a St. John's recruit, allowed five hits and five runs.

Hempfield caught a glimpse of hope in the sixth after pinch-hitter Dylan Visnic walked. But leadoff man Nick DiAndreth hit into a fielder's choice to third and Isaiah DiAndreth popped out to keep the no-hitter intact.

Hempfield went quietly in the seventh.

The unflappable Linkowski said his fastball was working early before his curve took command late. He said nobody mentioned the no-hit bid to him during the game. It was all just white noise and repetition.

“Mark knows he can pitch to contact,” McCloskey said. “He filled up the strike zone. Mark's composure was unbelievable each and every pitch.”

Hempfield had high hopes after reaching the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals last season.

“I love this group,” Buzzard said. “It hurts today because we didn't reach our goals. But it was a great group to coach. There are no excuses ... we know what we have to do in the future to get better.”

Cuccarese and Smith each had two hits and a RBI for the Blue Devils.

Mt. Lebanon beat Hempfield, 8-6, on April 3.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.