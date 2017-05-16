Rock tosses gem as Hopewell shuts out Derry in 1st round

Derry baseball coach John Flickinger did all he could to prepare his team for Hopewell's ace pitcher, junior lefty Joey Rock. Flickinger even brought in left-handed alumni to throw batting practice to help simulate his delivery.

But even with all the effort to prepare his team, the Trojans still found themselves up against a rock that would not crumble as the southpaw tossed a four-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead No. 7-seeded Hopewell past No. 10 Derry, 10-0, in five innings in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs at Shaler's Matulevic Field.

“I'm disappointed to say the least,” Flickinger said. “We didn't play Derry baseball today, and we didn't play the way we know how to play.”

Hopewell (12-9) moves on to play No. 2 Knoch (15-4) in the quarterfinals Monday at a time and site to be determined.

Rock notched his fifth win, third complete game and third shutout of the season. In the first inning, he struck out the first two batters swinging, before senior Zack Blystone caught up to Rock's fastball with a hit down the third base line but was thrown out at first.

“(Rock's) a stud that's for sure,” Hopewell coach Michael Shuleski said. “We know what he's going to give us when we go out there, and he did a good job of attacking their hitters and battling. He kind of sets the tone for the game, and we got a couple of runs for him. It kind of made it tough on the opponent.”

Blystone struck out Tyler Sabo to get things rolling for Derry (11-8). But a walk and a hard line-drive single by Mitch Heranic, that travelled just past the outstretched glove of junior second baseman Conner Watt, put the Vikings in business early. Hopewell's Sean Curry drilled a hard hit chopper back to the Blystone to score a runner from third and give Hopewell an early 1-0 lead to end the first inning.

Derry trotted six batters to the plate in the second. Rock walked senior Alex Ulery and Watt singled to put runners on first and second. Sophomore Trey Weinell walked to load the bases before Rock shut down the side with a swinging strikeout of sophomore Donte Klapchar. All three of Derry's outs in the second inning came on swinging strikeouts.

“They capitalized on both the physical and mental errors that we made early in the game, and we couldn't capitalize at the plate,” Flickinger said.

Blystone walked the first two batters to start the second before Rock laid down a bunt that scored Dan Riffle. From there, Blystone gave up two more hits, including a hard-to-play chopper down the first base line to make the score 4-0. That was the final pitch for Blystone, who was relieved with no outs in the second inning.

“He wasn't getting racked around,” Flickinger said. “There was a couple of balls that we didn't field. I don't think it was so much with the way we pitched today, but it was more of the way we played and the mental mistakes that we made. We just kind of shut down; I don't get it.”

Watt took over at pitcher and struck out his first batter before giving up a sacrifice fly to Heranic to get out of the second with the Trojans trailing 5-0. Watt hung around for the third but gave up four more runs and was replaced by senior Josh Bauer. Bauer struck out the side in the fourth but gave up a walk-off single deep down the left field line to Heranic to enforce the 10-run rule and end the game in the fifth.

“In this situation, we didn't get it done,” Flickinger said. “All-in-all, it was a scrappy season for us, and we just need to get better as a program so that we can compete with these (types of) programs.”

