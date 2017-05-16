Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Gibson powers New Castle to long-awaited postseason victory over Greensburg Salem

Kevin Lohman | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 5:12 p.m.

Updated 18 minutes ago

After a nine-year hiatus from the playoffs, the New Castle baseball team became reacquainted with postseason play by fending off a pesky Greensburg Salem club and earning a 3-1 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs Tuesday at Seneca Valley.

Senior Matt Gibson spearheaded the program's first playoff victory since 1964 by pitching a complete game and scraping together two of his team's four hits at the plate.

The Mercyhurst recruit allowed just one unearned run while striking out four batters and walking none. Gibson also roped a double and had an RBI single.

“It's Matt Gibson, Matt Gibson, then it's Matt Gibson. I'm prejudiced, but he's the best player in the WPIAL. I'd take him over anybody,” New Castle coach Mark Elisco said. “He's got a great supporting cast and the guys rallied around him, but when you have a guy pitching and hitting that way, guys are going to rally around that type of performance.”

The sixth-seeded Red Hurricanes (13-8) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first when Gibson led off with a double and then scored from second on an infielder's error. New Castle made it 2-0 later in the inning on a fielder's choice after the runner advanced to third on another Golden Lions error.

Gibson brought in New Castle's third run when he stroked a single in the bottom of the fifth to score Geno Demonaco, who led off the inning with a double.

On the mound, No. 11 Greensburg Salem (9-7) received a stellar showing from Alec Shaw, who struck out five and walked one in six innings. The Seton Hill recruit allowed one earned run.

The Golden Lions managed six hits against Gibson, including a double by Robert Borbonus. However, coach Bill Wisniewski's squad just couldn't string together enough hits with men on base.

“(Gibson) led off with a double, and I think the nerves kicked in a little bit when they pushed two across against us,” Wisniewski said of New Castle's first inning.

“We settled down a little bit and got kids on base, but we didn't get that key hit here and there. That's just high school baseball. We didn't get the clutch hits when we needed them today, but that doesn't take away from a great season.”

New Castle advanced to play No. 3 South Park (18-2) in Monday's quarterfinals.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

