Baseball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Penn-Trafford rallies for 1st-round victory

Staff Reports | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 10:00 p.m.

Victories don't come easy in the WPIAL baseball playoffs, and Penn-Trafford certainly had to work for one Tuesday in the first round of the Class 6A tournament.

Tyler Horvat hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to give the No. 10 Warriors a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over No. 7 Butler to give P-T its first postseason win since 2010.

Penn-Trafford (11-9) scored three runs on four walks and an error in the sixth inning to tie the game at six. Mario Disso and Robbie Buck also had RBIs for the Warriors, who will play No. 2 Canon-McMillan (13-5) in the quarterfinals Monday at a time and site to be determined.

Horvat earned the victory, allowing 10 hits and striking out seven batters. Christian Pfrogner earned the save with a scoreless seventh inning.

Softball

Franklin Regional 10, Ringgold1 — Franklin Regional scored six runs in the third inning and added four more in the sixth to seal a Class 5A first-round win at Latrobe. Mallory Halleck and Kate Alexander each homered, and Angalee Beall earned the victory for the Panthers (14-5), who will play No. 3 Moon (11-4) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Alexander had three RBIs and Halleck had two.

Boys lacrosse

Seneca Valley 9, Franklin Regional 3 — The No. 11 Panthers finished the season 8-8 after a WPIAL Class AAA first-round loss at No. 6 Seneca Valley (13-5).

Upper St. Clair 16, Latrobe 4 — In a Class AAA first-round game at Upper St. Clair, Marco Cuda, Colvin Stallings, Garret Yaeger and Keith Torillo scored for No. 13 Latrobe (9-4), but the Wildcats fell short to the No. 4 Panthers (12-5).

