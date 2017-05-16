Pittsburgh high school roundup: Neshannock tops Carlynton on walk-off

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joey Nerti hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning to plate Seth Shears with the tying run, and Gerald Taylor came around to score on an errant throw into the infield to give No. 7 Neshannock a 7-6 victory over No. 10 Carlynton in a WPIAL Class 2A first-round baseball playoff game.

The Lancers (15-6) will play No. 2 California (17-2) in the quarterfinals.

Winning pitcher Josh Gray, Nerti and Nick Perry all had two hits and two RBIs.

Bishop Canevin 5, Carmichaels 4 — Winning pitcher Tyler Lampus was 2 for 3 with two RBIs to help No. 11 Bishop Canevin (10-6) score a Class 2A first-round win at Beth-Center. Josh Gmys earned the save for the Crusaders, who will play No. 3 OLSH (15-4) in the quarterfinals.

CW North Catholic 3, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Tyler Elwood was 2 for 3 with three RBIs as No. 9 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (12-9) earned a Class 2A first-round game at Burkett Park. Joe Alampi threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts to earn the win for the Trojans, who will play No. 1 Serra Catholic (19-1) in the quarterfinals.

Freedom 5, Bentworth 4 — Noah Henderson was 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs to lift No. 5 Freedom (14-4) to a Class 2A first-round win at Boyce-Mayview Park in Upper St. Clair. Zach Greene added an RBI double for Freedom, which will play No. 4 Brentwood (14-2) in the quarterfinals.

Class 6A

Bethel Park 6, Shaler 4 — Kevin Kogler was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, and Dereck Pritchard was 3 for 4 with a triple as No. 4 Bethel Park (13-8) won a Class 6A first-round game at Burkett Park. The Blackhawks will play No. 12 Mt. Lebanon (13-8) in the quarterfinals.

North Allegheny 15, Connellsville 0 (3 inn.) — The No. 6 Tigers (13-6) scored 12 runs in the third inning to win a Class 6A first-round game at Shaler. Caden Wood was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, and Justin Hamm, Jack Lehew and Ben Surman all had two hits and RBIs for North Allegheny.

Plum 7, Peters Township 0 — Jason Maltese, Will Rumcik and Markus Cestra all had two hits, and Cestra had two RBIs to help No. 8 Plum (14-6) to a Class 6A first-round win. Ryan Kircher threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Mustangs, who will play No. 1 Pine-Richland (15-4) in the quarterfinals.

Class 4A

Quaker Valley 3, Belle Vernon 2 — No. 12 Quaker Valley (10-7) advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals with a victory over No. 5 Belle Vernon (14-4) at Boyce-Mayview Park in Upper St. Clair.

Jack Hendricks allowed four hits over 5 1⁄ 3 innings to earn the win. Ethan Moore shut down Belle Vernon the rest of the way.

Softball

Class 5A

Albert Gallatin 5, Chartiers Valley 3 — Ally Bezjak was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Hannah Umbel and Kassie Miller added RBI singles to lift No. 7 Albert Gallatin (17-3) to a Class 5A first-round win. The Colonials will play No. 2 Penn-Trafford (14-5) in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Plum 8, Thomas Jefferson 2 — The No. 8 Mustangs (13-6) advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals with a win at Latrobe.

Class 2A

Chartiers-Houston 8, Brentwood 2 — Kaci Alderson was 2 for 4 with a double and Jaylese Lombardi also doubled as No. 4 Chartiers-Houston (15-3) won a Class 2A first-round game at Baldwin. Kaitlyn Dittrich scattered four hits with seven strikeouts for the Bucs.

Laurel 7, OLSH 4 — Brooke Atkins was 4 for 4 with a double, and Mackenzie Latess was 2 for 4 with a three-run home run to lead No. 10 Laurel (11-4) to a Class 2A first-round victory. Laurel will play No. 2 Frazier (15-2) in the quarterfinals.

Mohawk 16, Shady Side Academy 1 (4 inn.) — Triston Voss was 2 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBIs, and Trinity Voss was 2 of 3 with a double and RBI to help No. 5 Mohawk (13-3) win a Class 2A first-round game at North Allegheny. Triston Voss threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts to earn the win. Mohawk will play No. 4 Chartiers-Houston in the quarterfinals.

Seton-La Salle 4, Bentworth 2 — Lexi Wagner smacked a two-run home run in the third inning to lead No. 3 Seton-La Salle (11-4) to a Class 2A first-round win at Baldwin. Skylar Moore and winning pitcher Jada Simon also had RBIs for the Rebels.

Shenango 18, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 3 — No. 11 Shenango (11-7) upset the No. 6 Trojans (11-6) in the Class 2A first round at Hampton. Shenango will play No. 3 Seton-La Salle in the quarterfinals.

South Side Beaver 4, Burgettstown 3 — Top-ranked South Side Beaver (15-2) held on for a Class 2A first-round win at West Allegheny. The Rams will play No. 9 Serra Catholic (10-6) in the quarterfinals.

Class A

Bishop Canevin 15, Western Beaver 0 (4 inn.) — Alana Losego threw a three-hitter with three strikeouts to lead No. 9 Bishop Canevin (9-4) to a Class A first-round win at North Allegheny. The Crusaders will play No. 1 West Greene (19-1) in the quarterfinals.

California 19, Union 15 (11 inn.) — No. 12 California scored four runs in the top of the 11th inning to secure a Class A first-round win at Canon-McMillan. Karen Watkins hit a three-run home run as part of the Trojans (6-11) attack. Sarah Seamans homered, hit two doubles and had six RBIs for No. 5 Union (12-4). California will play Leechburg (13-2) in the quarterfinals.